Magnolias and magenta

This week magnolia trees are in their prime in Montreal, but I don’t have one so I sketched one in my neighbourhood. Every year it’s the same tree because it’s huge, laden with blooms, and fairly close to the road, so I can paint it unobtrusively from my car. The pink on saucer magnolias is kind of a muted colour and I’m never sure what pigment to use. Today I tried Permanent Magenta, since I have that on my palette at the moment.

Last year when I filled my travel palette I left a few spots for colours that I might want to try out, and those are the ones on the far left. A year later they are still there, so I guess they’re staying. At the top is Chromium Black from Winsor & Newton. It’s a black that is not too granulating, and it’s warm, which is nice for greys in urban scenes. In the middle is Cobalt Green — a very opaque pigment that is perfect for accents of colour in sketches with lots of people in them, or for painting glacier-fed lakes or tropical seas. And the third in the row is Permanent Magenta, which I use often for florals, and which came in very handy today with these magnolias.