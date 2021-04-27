Magnolias and magenta

This week magnolia trees are in their prime in Montreal, but I don’t have one so I sketched one in my neighbourhood. Every year it’s the same tree because it’s huge, laden with blooms, and fairly close to the road, so I can paint it unobtrusively from my car. The pink on saucer magnolias is kind of a muted colour and I’m never sure what pigment to use. Today I tried Permanent Magenta, since I have that on my palette at the moment.

Last year when I filled my travel palette I left a few spots for colours that I might want to try out, and those are the ones on the far left. A year later they are still there, so I guess they’re staying. At the top is Chromium Black from Winsor & Newton. It’s a black that is not too granulating, and it’s warm, which is nice for greys in urban scenes. In the middle is Cobalt Green — a very opaque pigment that is perfect for accents of colour in sketches with lots of people in them, or for painting glacier-fed lakes or tropical seas. And the third in the row is Permanent Magenta, which I use often for florals, and which came in very handy today with these magnolias.

  1. Pegret Harrison says:
    April 27, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    So so pretty…you are so talented….

  2. TonyU says:
    April 27, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    A beautiful tree beautifully captured!

  3. Christopher J Ellis says:
    April 27, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Hi Shari

    I’m intrigued by the Chromium Black – I can’t find it on UK store websites or the Winsor & Newton site. Is it W&N or a different brand?

  4. Jane Haddock says:
    April 27, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Shari, your pallette always looks so “fresh” – like you’ve just squeezed in the paints. How do you keep them from drying out? Is it just the effect of spritzing them with water?

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      April 27, 2021 at 6:44 pm

      HI Jane,
      I was teaching a workshop online this past weekend, so my palette is freshly filled, for the most part. But when the colours are good quality pigment they stay fresh for a long time in that palette, and yes, I do spritz them before I go out.
      Shari

  5. Tami says:
    April 27, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    Hi Shari, Beautifully created!! Love all the color! Do you have the list of colors in the palette shown somewhere? I am always interested to see who uses what color combos in their palettes and see how they’re used. Many thanks~

