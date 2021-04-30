April showers

It’s a rainy day in Montreal, but I was itching to get out to sketch. I took advantage of a break in the showers to do a little drawing from my car. I had just enough time to put in the pencil lines and add some red on the fire hydrant before heavy rain started again. If that hydrant is the only object that’s in focus, it’s because it is. I couldn’t see much else through the window as I painted the rest, but I’m happy that the drippiness of the sketch mirrors the mood of the day.

13 Comments

  1. Ginny says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    This is so nice! I want to walk down this street, rain or not! Thank you for sharing.

  2. TonyU says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    So you and so good! A Shari special! One I know I’ll keep coming back to.

  3. Linda Murray says:
    April 30, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    I’m loving this, Shari,! That fire hydrant really stands out. The colors- juiciness comes to mind with this painting. 👍😁

  4. lise says:
    April 30, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    so nice powerful brillant colours! Bravo, J’aime beaucoup Shari!

  5. Bernadette says:
    April 30, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    Soooo nice, the colors, composition and liveliness of the scene. Couldn’t be better even if the rain stopped mid way through. It is lovely.

  6. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    April 30, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Love this sketch! Simply beautiful! It has a wonderful “feel good” feeling.

  7. Soni says:
    April 30, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    that’s not easy to do – you really emulated rain – love colors and composition as always

  8. Denise says:
    April 30, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Such a lovely picture to look at-rain or shine!

  9. Rene says:
    April 30, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Lovely Sketch!! Wwooww!!

