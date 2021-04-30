April showers

It’s a rainy day in Montreal, but I was itching to get out to sketch. I took advantage of a break in the showers to do a little drawing from my car. I had just enough time to put in the pencil lines and add some red on the fire hydrant before heavy rain started again. If that hydrant is the only object that’s in focus, it’s because it is. I couldn’t see much else through the window as I painted the rest, but I’m happy that the drippiness of the sketch mirrors the mood of the day.