April showers

April showersPosted: April 30, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
It’s a rainy day in Montreal, but I was itching to get out to sketch. I took advantage of a break in the showers to do a little drawing from my car. I had just enough time to put in the pencil lines and add some red on the fire hydrant before heavy rain started again. If that hydrant is the only object that’s in focus, it’s because it is. I couldn’t see much else through the window as I painted the rest, but I’m happy that the drippiness of the sketch mirrors the mood of the day.
This is so nice! I want to walk down this street, rain or not! Thank you for sharing.
Ginny, thank you!
So you and so good! A Shari special! One I know I’ll keep coming back to.
A Shari special! I like that. Thanks Tony!!
I’m loving this, Shari,! That fire hydrant really stands out. The colors- juiciness comes to mind with this painting. 👍😁
Thanks Linda. I tried a new green pigment today: Oxide of Chromium. I surrounded the hydrant with that!
so nice powerful brillant colours! Bravo, J’aime beaucoup Shari!
Merci Lise!
Soooo nice, the colors, composition and liveliness of the scene. Couldn’t be better even if the rain stopped mid way through. It is lovely.
Love this sketch! Simply beautiful! It has a wonderful “feel good” feeling.
that’s not easy to do – you really emulated rain – love colors and composition as always
Such a lovely picture to look at-rain or shine!
Lovely Sketch!! Wwooww!!
