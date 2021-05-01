An online show starting today

In pre-pandemic times, it was always so much fun to participate — in person — in the Lakeshore Artists Spring Show at Fritz Farm. But like many art groups these days, we’ve had to create a virtual event this year. I’ll miss the experience of being at the show and talking to visitors, but there’s an advantage to the online platform. Instead of a two-day exhibit, the show is on for a full month (May 1-31, 2021), so you really get to peruse the work (from 40 artists!) on your own time.

I’m always especially happy to be a part of this show because 1/3 of all proceeds from sales goes to NOVA West Island — a truly amazing organization that has helped so many families, including my own, in the West Island. If you want to read a bit more about the 32-year collaboration between NOVA and the LAA, have a look at the article in today’s Montreal Gazette. Here’s a link to the full show, and to my gallery, which is also displayed below. If you need more info, or are interested in purchasing a painting, just drop me a line in my contact form here.

“Winter Boatyard” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800

“Wetlands” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800

“Maritime Museum” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800

“Arboretum” watercolour, 19″ x 10″, $750

“Quidi Vidi” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800

“Arboretum Melt” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800

“Canada Malting” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800

“Silver Creek” watercolour, 22″ x 15″, $800