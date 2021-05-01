An online show starting today

An online show starting todayPosted: May 1, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
In pre-pandemic times, it was always so much fun to participate — in person — in the Lakeshore Artists Spring Show at Fritz Farm. But like many art groups these days, we’ve had to create a virtual event this year. I’ll miss the experience of being at the show and talking to visitors, but there’s an advantage to the online platform. Instead of a two-day exhibit, the show is on for a full month (May 1-31, 2021), so you really get to peruse the work (from 40 artists!) on your own time.
I’m always especially happy to be a part of this show because 1/3 of all proceeds from sales goes to NOVA West Island — a truly amazing organization that has helped so many families, including my own, in the West Island. If you want to read a bit more about the 32-year collaboration between NOVA and the LAA, have a look at the article in today’s Montreal Gazette. Here’s a link to the full show, and to my gallery, which is also displayed below. If you need more info, or are interested in purchasing a painting, just drop me a line in my contact form here.
WoW!!!!! LOVE these Shari!!! Thank you for the link to the show!
Thanks so much Ginny!
Thank you for sharing, I’m looking forward to checking this out
Stunnng!
These are all wonderful and lively watercolor paintings…
Hi Shari, thank you very much for all of this, including the background stories. Love your paintings!
