Alice on the bed

Alice on the bedPosted: May 3, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
I took a photo of Alice on a bed that she thinks is hers. It’s where she has a nap in the morning after her walk. I loved the composition of the folds of the sheet that covers the bed so I painted it today in gouache on hot press paper in my Etchr sketchbook. My gouache palette has plenty of bright colours on it but I love gouache best when I can mix up all the beautiful greys and neutrals. For this I used mostly Burnt Umber, Ultramarine Blue, Yellow Ochre and of course some white.
This is my bed in the morning, only with cats! You have captured the feel of the sheets so well, Shari. Whatta you mean ‘thinks’ it’s hers?! 😄
Ok Lois, she knows it’s hers!!
Wonderful!u
Thanks Alison!
so nice … lucky Alice … 😊
She is a bit spoiled, mostly by me : )
My two dogs know they own the bed….they grant me a sliver on the side…..you are an inspiration…thanks so much for sharing your great talent and love of the outdoors and Alice with us
Thanks so much Jere! Glad your dogs leave you a little spot! That’s very thoughtful of them.
Alice knows she is not allowed on our bed but she does put two front paws up to say hello in the morning. This is our son’s bed, and he doesn’t live here any more so Alice has taken it over as hers!
Wow! I just love the soft colors! You captured the ruffled sheets so well.
Thanks so much! This was a fun one to paint!
Oh my this is exquisite! Love the colors, texture and composition. Hang this one framed in your bedroom.
Thanks Bernadette. Maybe I will do that! Or give it to my son because this is his bed : )
The light and shadows are fabulous! Anything starring Alice is a treat to look at😀
Thanks Denise. I will share your comments with Alice.
Lovely yellow light and gorgeous fabric creases Shari! Alice looks well nestled in to her silver lair. Makes me want to take a nap! Mary (Toronto)
Mary, I don’t know about Toronto but here in Montreal it would have been a good afternoon for a nap. The weather is still cool and grey.
LOVE this painting. My heart is always with our fur babies. I can so relate to this painting and love that you used gouache, which always seem to give the painting more weight. Keep painting and sharing I really enjoy your work and it keeps me reminded to do more art. I’m getting my gear ready to do some plein air painting.
Definitely a winner!
You are incredibly talented and I always enjoy your posts. Thank you ! Sally (in Santa Cruz, California)
Wow. It’s always amazing to see your work. I really like the gouache. Waiting to see if you’ll offer an online class in it. I have most of your other courses. Still learning watercolor, but gouache looks so beautiful.
Mary
Absolutely beautiful. I love the composition with the Lab at the top of the page.
