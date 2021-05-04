Bulbs 35-40

Posted: May 4, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

I had some catching up to do in my garden sketches today. Only a few sad clumps to draw but more will be ready soon. There are huge groupings of tulips that are about to bloom but I’m waiting until they open to draw them. The buds are starting to turn pink or purple, which means they must be captured them in their prime for the full colour effect.

Today I used both gouache (for a thick paint effect) and a Micron pen (to build up line) because I’m trying to sketch these using as many different materials as I can. If all 200 bulbs end up blooming then I will likely run out of new materials to use, but this paper can’t take a lot of water so most of what I use will have to be on the dryish side.

4 Comments on “Bulbs 35-40”

  1. Iona says:
    May 4, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Shari, these are lovely and I’m sorry you hurt your back, it’s certainly not fun bending to the level of the flowers to sketch them, I can relate. Pale yellow tulips are one of my favourites, we had them when I was very little. Thank you for your posts, as always you inspire! Take care.

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    May 4, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    Oh oh, not happy to read your back. Sorry to hear that.
    I’m loving your bulb project!

  3. Bernadette says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    Sorry about your back. Sketching low growing flowers can get the best of cloth knees and back. Be careful.

  4. Bernadette says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:41 pm

    Oops….the “best of both knees and back.” Be careful

