Bulbs 35-40

I had some catching up to do in my garden sketches today. Only a few sad clumps to draw but more will be ready soon. There are huge groupings of tulips that are about to bloom but I’m waiting until they open to draw them. The buds are starting to turn pink or purple, which means they must be captured them in their prime for the full colour effect.

Today I used both gouache (for a thick paint effect) and a Micron pen (to build up line) because I’m trying to sketch these using as many different materials as I can. If all 200 bulbs end up blooming then I will likely run out of new materials to use, but this paper can’t take a lot of water so most of what I use will have to be on the dryish side.