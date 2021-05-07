Bulbs 41-51

Posted: May 7, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

As I suspected, all the tulips in the garden are blooming at the same time. These red ones were so bright, so shockingly red, that they required special treatment. I pulled out my Neocolor II Watersoluble pastels. I haven’t used these much but they are perfect for the paper I’m working on because they don’t need much water to release vivid colour.

Here’s what I’ve done so far in the concertina sketchbook. It measures about 6 ft across and I am just about halfway through the first side of the book.

If you’re looking for a great book about art, artists, spring, and much more, I highly recommend the just-released “Spring Cannot be Cancelled: David Hockney in Normandy” by Martin Gayford. If you’ve been following this blog for a while you know that I am a fan of Hockney’s work, and I’ve also enjoyed many books by Gayford. This one is a true joy, especially during this difficult pandemic year. It’s a book that I am reading slowly and cherishing every moment that I have with it.

6 Comments on “Bulbs 41-51”

  1. Denise says:
    May 7, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    Loving the progress of your emerging garden- can I just “plant” this sketchbook in my yard next year? Thanks for the shout out regarding the book. Always on the look out for a good read.

    Like

    Reply
  2. karim waked says:
    May 7, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Have a beau’iful & fit week-end gal!

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  3. Marilyn Hansen says:
    May 7, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Wonderful! I love your flowers. Aren’t the Neocolor II great!? I use them also for underpaintings in my pastel work. Enjoy!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Elaine says:
    May 7, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    That is so cool! I’ve not heard of the water soluble pastels – something new to try 🙂 Love the concertina sketchbook, another something new! Did you make it? It’s coming out beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  5. lois says:
    May 7, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Shari–your garden is gorgeous!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    May 8, 2021 at 4:37 am

    Good Afternoon Dear friend Shari,

    These are good and beautiful as the ones before.

    Blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s