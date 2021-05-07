Bulbs 41-51

Bulbs 41-51Posted: May 7, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
As I suspected, all the tulips in the garden are blooming at the same time. These red ones were so bright, so shockingly red, that they required special treatment. I pulled out my Neocolor II Watersoluble pastels. I haven’t used these much but they are perfect for the paper I’m working on because they don’t need much water to release vivid colour.
Here’s what I’ve done so far in the concertina sketchbook. It measures about 6 ft across and I am just about halfway through the first side of the book.
If you’re looking for a great book about art, artists, spring, and much more, I highly recommend the just-released “Spring Cannot be Cancelled: David Hockney in Normandy” by Martin Gayford. If you’ve been following this blog for a while you know that I am a fan of Hockney’s work, and I’ve also enjoyed many books by Gayford. This one is a true joy, especially during this difficult pandemic year. It’s a book that I am reading slowly and cherishing every moment that I have with it.
Loving the progress of your emerging garden- can I just “plant” this sketchbook in my yard next year? Thanks for the shout out regarding the book. Always on the look out for a good read.
LikeLike
Have a beau’iful & fit week-end gal!
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
LikeLike
Wonderful! I love your flowers. Aren’t the Neocolor II great!? I use them also for underpaintings in my pastel work. Enjoy!!
LikeLike
That is so cool! I’ve not heard of the water soluble pastels – something new to try 🙂 Love the concertina sketchbook, another something new! Did you make it? It’s coming out beautiful!
LikeLike
Shari–your garden is gorgeous!
LikeLike
Good Afternoon Dear friend Shari,
These are good and beautiful as the ones before.
Blessings
Uma
LikeLike