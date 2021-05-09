Mother’s DayPosted: May 9, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
My favourite spring bouquet is always made up of the perennials that are the first to bloom. This year the bleeding hearts were crushed by the snow that fell in late April, but miraculously they survived and seem tougher than ever. They are not fully in bloom yet but I picked them anyway since their heart-shaped blooms seemed like the perfect shape for today.
I love it! I want to thank you for the lesson you taught on the Sketchbook Revival series this year. I loved it!
LikeLike
I love this! Happy Mother’s Day!
LikeLike
Perfect for a Mother’s Day bouquet! Love the colors so fresh. Happy Mother’s Day to all.
LikeLike
This is lovely, you are certainly the “queen of green”! Hope you had a nice Mother’s Day!
LikeLike
A luscious painting. I enjoyed how you painted the flowers as simple yet bold heart shapes. It gave me a smile. As did the very subtle way the top of the glass jar was painted…with the tiny highlight giving so much dimension. I think you have given everyone a very happy Mother’s Day. Thank you.
LikeLike
Flowers gorgeous as always. Happy Mothers Day to all of you mothers. I enjoy reading your comments.
LikeLike
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Beautiful like all Mothers on this earth.
Blessings
Uma
LikeLike