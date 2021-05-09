Mother’s Day

Posted: May 9, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

My favourite spring bouquet is always made up of the perennials that are the first to bloom. This year the bleeding hearts were crushed by the snow that fell in late April, but miraculously they survived and seem tougher than ever. They are not fully in bloom yet but I picked them anyway since their heart-shaped blooms seemed like the perfect shape for today.

7 Comments on “Mother’s Day”

  1. Dianne says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    I love it! I want to thank you for the lesson you taught on the Sketchbook Revival series this year. I loved it!

  2. Nancy Hall says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    I love this! Happy Mother’s Day!

  3. Bernadette says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    Perfect for a Mother’s Day bouquet! Love the colors so fresh. Happy Mother’s Day to all.

  4. Denise says:
    May 9, 2021 at 10:43 pm

    This is lovely, you are certainly the “queen of green”! Hope you had a nice Mother’s Day!

  5. Dalia says:
    May 10, 2021 at 12:01 am

    A luscious painting. I enjoyed how you painted the flowers as simple yet bold heart shapes. It gave me a smile. As did the very subtle way the top of the glass jar was painted…with the tiny highlight giving so much dimension. I think you have given everyone a very happy Mother’s Day. Thank you.

  6. Judy Sopher says:
    May 10, 2021 at 1:51 am

    Flowers gorgeous as always. Happy Mothers Day to all of you mothers. I enjoy reading your comments.

  7. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    May 10, 2021 at 3:05 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,
    Beautiful like all Mothers on this earth.
    Blessings
    Uma

