Bulbs 52-71
Posted: May 13, 2021
The good new today is that the tulips are blooming, but the bad news (for the tulips only!) is that the weather is getting nicer which means they may not last long. I have a feeling that I will be scrambling to capture them all before they’re gone. I’m also happy to report that so far the squirrels have been kind. That may change, but as of today there are only one or two that have been beheaded, and they are not in these clumps. I sketched today in both gouache and watercolour in my ever-evolving Seawhite of Brighton Concertina sketchbook.
Love your flower painting! You would have loved the Tulip Festival we had at a farm near my home. Acres of lines of tulips – great for outdoor sketching with my cup easel!
Your purples are so magnificent and lively. What colors are you using
Beautiful variety of greens! Love the deep purple as well. How did you get such a rich color? Can’t wait to see the whole garden.
