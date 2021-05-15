Carré St. Louis Victorian

One of my favourite downtown Montreal places to sketch is Carré St. Louis. There’s a row of Victorian-style houses with painted trim that I’ve sketched often, like this one with the red door or this one with the purple door. I haven’t sketched the one with the turquoise trim in ages, but the second story details are so much fun that I used it as a reference for a demo in a Zoom class I was teaching this morning. It always feels odd to me to teach urban sketching from a photo, but I try to approach the subject the same way I would if I was teaching on location. And this week in Quebec, there does seem to be a little light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, so maybe in-person teaching will happen soon too.

Sketched in pen and watercolour in a Handbook Watercolour Journal.