Carré St. Louis Victorian

One of my favourite downtown Montreal places to sketch is Carré St. Louis. There’s a row of Victorian-style houses with painted trim that I’ve sketched often, like this one with the red door or this one with the purple door. I haven’t sketched the one with the turquoise trim in ages, but the second story details are so much fun that I used it as a reference for a demo in a Zoom class I was teaching this morning. It always feels odd to me to teach urban sketching from a photo, but I try to approach the subject the same way I would if I was teaching on location. And this week in Quebec, there does seem to be a little light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, so maybe in-person teaching will happen soon too.

Sketched in pen and watercolour in a Handbook Watercolour Journal.

17 Comments on “Carré St. Louis Victorian”

  1. lois says:
    May 15, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    I would so love to peek inside this house. It looks beautiful, Shari.

  2. Carol says:
    May 15, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    love this

  3. Marilyn says:
    May 15, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Oh that is so perfect. I loved that area too. What sketchbook do you use? It looks like a perfect size

  4. Jérôme Guenette says:
    May 15, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Very nice!
    Le carré St-Louis est un lieu historique important pour Montréal!
    https://avenues.ca/partir/voyageur-fute/8-choses-que-vous-ne-savez-peut-etre-pas-a-propos-du-carre-saint-louis/

  5. Vita Churchill says:
    May 15, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Gorgeous! Vita

  6. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    May 15, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    All three are gorgeous!

  7. Pegret Harrison says:
    May 15, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Oh my gosh…your houses are stunning..thank you for sharing….do you teach on line? I take a lot of Ian Fanelly’ s classes….and would be interested in learning from you. I just moved from Sanibel Island to Cape Coral in SW Florida….

  8. susie langley says:
    May 15, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    Love the old Victorian buildings …very colorful!

  9. Donna Thibodeau says:
    May 15, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    It is so detailed as a whole but simplified in pieces. I love your work!

  10. IRENE Reinhold says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Fabulous as always

  11. stephanie defanti says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    Love this Shari!! Could this be on on line class too??? Steph

  12. Sharon Monson says:
    May 15, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    Very nice. The colors are great. How can I find out about your zoom classes? I don’t think I’ve seen them advertised.

  13. D says:
    May 15, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Beautiful! Love the colors! Lots of detail down to the reflections in the windows.

  14. lise says:
    May 15, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    very nice colours!

  15. Carolyn Fitz says:
    May 15, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    Inspiring sketch ‘watercolor❣️ Looks quick/spontaneous/loose >great overall…looks like you had fun doing it❣️❣️ Thanks for sharing Shari!

  16. Laura Kate says:
    May 15, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    I love all the detail you captured. The palette is lively.

  17. Tricia says:
    May 15, 2021 at 9:12 pm

    Absolutely love this. Gorgeous architectural detail and colours!

