Carré St. Louis Victorian
Posted: May 15, 2021
One of my favourite downtown Montreal places to sketch is Carré St. Louis. There’s a row of Victorian-style houses with painted trim that I’ve sketched often, like this one with the red door or this one with the purple door. I haven’t sketched the one with the turquoise trim in ages, but the second story details are so much fun that I used it as a reference for a demo in a Zoom class I was teaching this morning. It always feels odd to me to teach urban sketching from a photo, but I try to approach the subject the same way I would if I was teaching on location. And this week in Quebec, there does seem to be a little light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, so maybe in-person teaching will happen soon too.
Sketched in pen and watercolour in a Handbook Watercolour Journal.
I would so love to peek inside this house. It looks beautiful, Shari.
love this
Oh that is so perfect. I loved that area too. What sketchbook do you use? It looks like a perfect size
Very nice!
Le carré St-Louis est un lieu historique important pour Montréal!
https://avenues.ca/partir/voyageur-fute/8-choses-que-vous-ne-savez-peut-etre-pas-a-propos-du-carre-saint-louis/
Gorgeous! Vita
All three are gorgeous!
Oh my gosh…your houses are stunning..thank you for sharing….do you teach on line? I take a lot of Ian Fanelly’ s classes….and would be interested in learning from you. I just moved from Sanibel Island to Cape Coral in SW Florida….
Love the old Victorian buildings …very colorful!
It is so detailed as a whole but simplified in pieces. I love your work!
Fabulous as always
Love this Shari!! Could this be on on line class too??? Steph
Very nice. The colors are great. How can I find out about your zoom classes? I don’t think I’ve seen them advertised.
Beautiful! Love the colors! Lots of detail down to the reflections in the windows.
very nice colours!
Inspiring sketch ‘watercolor❣️ Looks quick/spontaneous/loose >great overall…looks like you had fun doing it❣️❣️ Thanks for sharing Shari!
I love all the detail you captured. The palette is lively.
Absolutely love this. Gorgeous architectural detail and colours!
