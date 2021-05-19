Bulbs 72-182: a race to the finish line

Yesterday I finished my spring bulb concertina sketchbook! Of the 200 I planted, 182 flowered, and I think I drew them all. It was a little crazy at the end of the project when I realized that we were about to experience really warm temperatures that tulips do not like, so I scrambled to get them all drawn. I didn’t spend nearly as much time on the later drawings as I did the early ones, but you get the idea. I’m so happy I did this! It was a mixed-media experience, with watercolour, gouache, Neocolor II pastels, black ink, blue ink, markers and water-soluble pencils all making an appearance!

And this morning I opened all of the accordion book to take a photo while the tulips were still in bloom. The thing I love most about the book is that even though the daffodils and hyacinths are finished now, in my book everything is blooming at the same time.