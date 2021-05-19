Bulbs 72-182: a race to the finish line

Bulbs 72-182: a race to the finish linePosted: May 19, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
Yesterday I finished my spring bulb concertina sketchbook! Of the 200 I planted, 182 flowered, and I think I drew them all. It was a little crazy at the end of the project when I realized that we were about to experience really warm temperatures that tulips do not like, so I scrambled to get them all drawn. I didn’t spend nearly as much time on the later drawings as I did the early ones, but you get the idea. I’m so happy I did this! It was a mixed-media experience, with watercolour, gouache, Neocolor II pastels, black ink, blue ink, markers and water-soluble pencils all making an appearance!
And this morning I opened all of the accordion book to take a photo while the tulips were still in bloom. The thing I love most about the book is that even though the daffodils and hyacinths are finished now, in my book everything is blooming at the same time.
That is so neat. Wonderful project !
Yes, it was so much fun to do!!
Wonderful project. Fun to try to guess what mixed media you used on each.
Un projet complètement fou mais quelle belle réussite!
Wow! Look at all the work you did!!!!! Between the planting of the bulbs and recording all the results this is beautiful Shari! Like too that you switched things up and used multi-media! Thanks for sharing these bright cheerful colors!!!
Just sooo wonderful xx
Shari!!
Very inspiring! I got a brand new concertina sketchbook on my shelf! I might have to crank it open and get in the garden! Well done with your bulbs! That is a good rate of return! Excellent renderings.
Wow. This is amazing. I really enjoyed the journey with you. Seeing the entire book spread out it such a treat. Thanks so much for sharing.
Mary
Wondrous! this is a stupendous thing you did and it inspires us all. Way to go! your flowers are proud.
ak in port ludlow wa usa
The finished work was so worth all your effort. So fun to see!
Beautiful paintings and beautiful garden, thank you for all the hard work and for sharing with us. You should be very proud of the beauty you created.
Shari,
Wow! Congratulations. What a project. You’ve inspired me for ordering bulbs this fall and painting next spring.
That’s a long accordion book. I can’t remember what brand you said it was??
Claire Russell
so inspiring! it was simply lovely to watch! Thanks for having shared these lovely pics with us!
I haven’t had much time to write or be on my laptop and was so delighted to see this project. What a wonderful piece of work. Flowers don’t last long but this will.
And your garden is so lovely. And neat. My sister in law used to live in the very cool mountains and grew beautiful tulips. We lived in New Mexico and had poor luck with them. Yet a friend who was a master gardener could grew tons of them in spite of the heat . I don’t have that green thumb.
Bloomin’ marvellous!
A wonderful project! Kudos! I recently did a mixed media concertina book of beach memories as a thank you to friends who lent us their beach condo. You may have been my inspiration. Elly
Shari, this is so beautiful. I too have been sketching/documenting my garden through the seasons. I started last year in June. So hard to keep up right now. Everything is growing rapidly and there is planting to be done! I love your bulbs!
Well done Shari!
What a creative concertina project – beautiful.
How did you get the squirrels onside – LOL!
Mary (TO)
Congratulations on a job well done, getting all bulbs planted, then sketched! Your garden is beautiful.
