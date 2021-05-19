Bulbs 72-182: a race to the finish line

Yesterday I finished my spring bulb concertina sketchbook! Of the 200 I planted, 182 flowered, and I think I drew them all. It was a little crazy at the end of the project when I realized that we were about to experience really warm temperatures that tulips do not like, so I scrambled to get them all drawn. I didn’t spend nearly as much time on the later drawings as I did the early ones, but you get the idea. I’m so happy I did this! It was a mixed-media experience, with watercolour, gouache, Neocolor II pastels, black ink, blue ink, markers and water-soluble pencils all making an appearance!

And this morning I opened all of the accordion book to take a photo while the tulips were still in bloom. The thing I love most about the book is that even though the daffodils and hyacinths are finished now, in my book everything is blooming at the same time.

19 Comments on “Bulbs 72-182: a race to the finish line”

  1. Pegret Harrison says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    That is so neat. Wonderful project !

  2. Sharon Monson says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    Wonderful project. Fun to try to guess what mixed media you used on each.

  3. Jean-Pierre Riel says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:09 pm

    Un projet complètement fou mais quelle belle réussite!

  4. Tami Jacques says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    Wow! Look at all the work you did!!!!! Between the planting of the bulbs and recording all the results this is beautiful Shari! Like too that you switched things up and used multi-media! Thanks for sharing these bright cheerful colors!!!

  5. karim waked says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    Just sooo wonderful xx

  6. angmacleod says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    Shari!!

    Very inspiring! I got a brand new concertina sketchbook on my shelf! I might have to crank it open and get in the garden! Well done with your bulbs! That is a good rate of return! Excellent renderings.

  7. Mary Grasek says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Wow. This is amazing. I really enjoyed the journey with you. Seeing the entire book spread out it such a treat. Thanks so much for sharing.

    Mary

  8. ksmiley2015 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Wondrous! this is a stupendous thing you did and it inspires us all. Way to go! your flowers are proud.

    ak in port ludlow wa usa

  9. Nancy Poist says:
    May 19, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    The finished work was so worth all your effort. So fun to see!

  10. Dotti says:
    May 19, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Beautiful paintings and beautiful garden, thank you for all the hard work and for sharing with us. You should be very proud of the beauty you created.

  11. claire russell says:
    May 20, 2021 at 12:27 am

    Shari,
    Wow! Congratulations. What a project. You’ve inspired me for ordering bulbs this fall and painting next spring.

    That’s a long accordion book. I can’t remember what brand you said it was??

    Claire Russell

  12. Maria Hager says:
    May 20, 2021 at 1:28 am

    so inspiring! it was simply lovely to watch! Thanks for having shared these lovely pics with us!

  13. Judy Sopher says:
    May 20, 2021 at 1:28 am

    I haven’t had much time to write or be on my laptop and was so delighted to see this project. What a wonderful piece of work. Flowers don’t last long but this will.

    And your garden is so lovely. And neat. My sister in law used to live in the very cool mountains and grew beautiful tulips. We lived in New Mexico and had poor luck with them. Yet a friend who was a master gardener could grew tons of them in spite of the heat . I don’t have that green thumb.

  14. TonyU says:
    May 20, 2021 at 4:21 am

    Bloomin’ marvellous!

  15. Riseup Admin says:
    May 20, 2021 at 7:18 am

    A wonderful project!  Kudos! I recently did a mixed media concertina book of beach memories as a thank you to friends who lent us their beach condo. You may have been my inspiration. Elly

  16. pw57 says:
    May 20, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Shari, this is so beautiful. I too have been sketching/documenting my garden through the seasons. I started last year in June. So hard to keep up right now. Everything is growing rapidly and there is planting to be done! I love your bulbs!

  17. Northern Traveller says:
    May 20, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Well done Shari!
    What a creative concertina project – beautiful.
    How did you get the squirrels onside – LOL!
    Mary (TO)

  18. Denise says:
    May 20, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Congratulations on a job well done, getting all bulbs planted, then sketched! Your garden is beautiful.

