Announcing a new online course: Sketching Skies in Gouache

I’ve been sketching a lot in gouache these days, and have been asked often to create an introductory course for people who want to learn more about what surfaces to paint on, what brushes to use and what colours to buy for location sketching. I’m happy to launch “Sketching Skies in Gouache: An Intro to Tools & Techniques” today!

Skies and clouds are the perfect subject for learning about gouache, since they lack hard edges and strict forms. You can experiment with the medium in a painterly way, and get a feel for how the paint behaves on your palette, brush and paper.

Gouache dries quickly, making it ideal for location sketching. I especially love gouache it for its versatility. I can paint from light to dark or dark to light, and I can work both transparently and opaquely. It’s a great addition to your sketching toolbox if you are used to using watercolour.

The course is over three hours long, and although I teach it from my studio, I’ve also included a bonus on-location demo. There’s lots of information about the details of the course on the course website, so please feel free to have a look at the trailer! And I’m always here if you have questions.

Special price for one week only!

The regular course price is $35 USD or $47 CAN, but I’ve discounted it for this first week to $30 USD or $42 CAN. The launch week special expires on Friday, May 28th at midnight EST and there’s no coupon or code necessary.