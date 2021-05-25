Lilacs and crabapple blossoms

Several years ago on a visit to New York, I saw a painting by Serge Hollerbach at the American Watercolor Society Annual Show. His work stuck out in my mind because it was so different from most of the watercolours in the show. I don’t remember exactly what the painting looked like but the subject was figures, the colours were muted, the shapes were flat and there was no attempt at realism. It was a refreshing sight. Recently I found a few of his books online and they just arrived on my doorstep. I am enjoying The “How To” of Sketching, a slim but very informative little handbook about sketching people. And I’ve also started reading a larger hardcover Composing in Acrylics. My favourite quote so far in the book is this one:

“All my experience as an artist, from student days to the present, tells me that the fear of doing the wrong thing… is the most repressive, inhibiting feeling an artist at any level can have. Yet we have all had it, or still have it from time to time. The fear of creating something ridiculous and ugly makes us timid. But if we want to create, we have to get rid of inhibitions.” Serge Hollerbach, from Composing in Acrylics.

As for the lilacs and crabapple blossoms, they were a gift from a friend who loves lilacs as much as I do.