Lilacs and crabapple blossomsPosted: May 25, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
Several years ago on a visit to New York, I saw a painting by Serge Hollerbach at the American Watercolor Society Annual Show. His work stuck out in my mind because it was so different from most of the watercolours in the show. I don’t remember exactly what the painting looked like but the subject was figures, the colours were muted, the shapes were flat and there was no attempt at realism. It was a refreshing sight. Recently I found a few of his books online and they just arrived on my doorstep. I am enjoying The “How To” of Sketching, a slim but very informative little handbook about sketching people. And I’ve also started reading a larger hardcover Composing in Acrylics. My favourite quote so far in the book is this one:
“All my experience as an artist, from student days to the present, tells me that the fear of doing the wrong thing… is the most repressive, inhibiting feeling an artist at any level can have. Yet we have all had it, or still have it from time to time. The fear of creating something ridiculous and ugly makes us timid. But if we want to create, we have to get rid of inhibitions.” Serge Hollerbach, from Composing in Acrylics.
As for the lilacs and crabapple blossoms, they were a gift from a friend who loves lilacs as much as I do.
this is spectacular!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spectacular is the word! This would be so great as a BIG print. How could you not look at it and smile?!
LikeLike
So beautiful; no definite lines on the vase but it reads perfectly.
LikeLike
Shari you are so generous with your art and ideas. This painting is gorgeous. Thank you for the intro to Hollerbach.
LikeLike
Excellent quotation — so true and so well expressed. And your sketch… now that’s what I’d call exuberance! And luscious and full of life.
LikeLike
Great lilacs and crabapple blossoms – so far, thankfully, my allergies are keeping at bay!
S.H.’s quote is timely – courage is everything.
Many thanks 🙂
LikeLike
I love this one, bursting with beauty
LikeLike
Just one word – WOW!
LikeLike
Such a great quote! Some have stopped trying for fear they will look ridiculous……so sad!
Your painting is exquisite! The acrylic has such depth and beauty. It’s good to switch media…I’m learning from you!
Recently bought gouache paints after seeing your recent works.I’ve never used gouache.I’m ready to try your newest online course sketching skies!
Thanks much for such great inspirational daily posts and encouragement.
LikeLike
Shari, this is such a lovely painting! And thank you for sharing the work/words of Serge Hollerbach. I’ll investigate further!
LikeLike
Good Evening dear friend Shari,
Very beautiful and pleasant sketch.
Very well done.
Blessings
Uma
LikeLike
Absolutely gorgeous Shari!!! This should be a print! Love the quote!
Could you please share which colors were used? Thank you!!
LikeLike