Local producePosted: May 27, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
Local produce is making its way to market this week. I received my first CSA basket from Ferme Tournesol on Tuesday. I didn’t get around to sketching everything but I was especially appreciative of the first stalks of asparagus, so I painted them in gouache on toned paper while chatting on Zoom with friends.
This morning I made the first trip of the season to my very favourite Jean Talon market. I was REALLY hoping to sketch on site but there are no tables or chairs in cafes, and no benches within the market. That will all change tomorrow when dining on terraces will open again in Montreal but it was still exciting to see all the merchants gearing up for this. Most of the produce this week is still imported but I found some French radishes and brought them home to sketch and to eat.
Glad things are starting to come alive in Montreal! Looking forward to more “produce” paintings from you, and looking forward to what I can “produce” with your new gouache on- line learning course!
Thanks Denise. It must be getting nice where you are too. I am appreciating everything about spring this year because it was such a long winter.
Your asparagus is exquisite.
I love the well placed flash of purple in your French radishes too!
Thanks Chris. I was happy with the way the asparagus came out too because I didn’t over work it. Sketching on Zoom was good because I wasn’t really focused on painting. Sometimes the best results happen when you are thinking about something else.
I’m stunned that you can paint and Zoom at the same time. For me, it’s all I can do to manage the elements of the painting. I have no room for simultaneous activities!
Lovely asparagus and radishes!
Thanks Cindy!
Feels like a bit of “normal” is creeping in.
Lovely pieces. the gouache really suits the asparagus.
You’ve really captured the happiness of French radishes! Reminds me I should plant some seeds. But not til this cold snap is over!
Glad to hear MTL is beginning to open up…..hopefully soon in TO!
Lovely paintings. Can you please do a course on how to paint while zoom chatting….? LOL.
Jean Talon is definitely a special place – so colourful. Good to hear the vendors are gearing up for the summer :). Mary
I am amazed by your asparagus. How can a simple piece of produce look so lovely. Maybe it is partially cuz it is one of my favorite vegetables. And gouache one of my favorite mediums. I just bought some radishes and think I will try to paint them.
When do you decide to use gouache instead of transparent watercolor? Or how do you decide?
Good Evening dear friend Shari,
Everything in this world is a subject for your art and you see art in everything.
Very beautiful nature in you.
Blessings,
Uma
Nice sketches, I like the minimalism of your asperagus painting.
