Local produce

Local produce is making its way to market this week. I received my first CSA basket from Ferme Tournesol on Tuesday. I didn’t get around to sketching everything but I was especially appreciative of the first stalks of asparagus, so I painted them in gouache on toned paper while chatting on Zoom with friends.

This morning I made the first trip of the season to my very favourite Jean Talon market. I was REALLY hoping to sketch on site but there are no tables or chairs in cafes, and no benches within the market. That will all change tomorrow when dining on terraces will open again in Montreal but it was still exciting to see all the merchants gearing up for this. Most of the produce this week is still imported but I found some French radishes and brought them home to sketch and to eat.