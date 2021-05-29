Boats, masts, sails

Boats, masts, sailsPosted: May 29, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I must have missed launch day at the boat club but it was thrilling to see all the movement on the docks this morning. People taking boats in and out, doing spring maintenance, and even starting sailing lessons. We’ve had a few windy (and cold) days which was good for the sailors. As for me, I had to sketch from inside the car because of the wind, but it was a happy start to sailing season. Yesterday was also the end of curfew and the reopening of outdoor dining, which includes having people in your own backyard, so the feeling in Montreal is more festive than it’s been in some time. I hope wherever you are, things are looking up too.
I love this! But when I look at it, I think – how to tackle such a complex scene?! It’s wonderful without being overdone!
Marilyn, thank you! Do you know I have an online course called “Sketching Boats: Simple Solutions for a Complex Scene”? And I paint a scene from this marina! Have a look. It might help to figure out how to tackle this: https://learn.shariblaukopf.com/p/sketching-boats-simple-solutions-for-a-complex-scene
Thank you Shari. I will take a look! I love your courses and would like to take more.
So good!!
I was so happy to be out there. Can you tell?
Beautiful boat scene
Your sketch perfectly conveys the busy-ness of the boatyard. Glad things are opening up in Montreal.
