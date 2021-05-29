Boats, masts, sails

Posted: May 29, 2021

I must have missed launch day at the boat club but it was thrilling to see all the movement on the docks this morning. People taking boats in and out, doing spring maintenance, and even starting sailing lessons. We’ve had a few windy (and cold) days which was good for the sailors. As for me, I had to sketch from inside the car because of the wind, but it was a happy start to sailing season. Yesterday was also the end of curfew and the reopening of outdoor dining, which includes having people in your own backyard, so the feeling in Montreal is more festive than it’s been in some time. I hope wherever you are, things are looking up too.

7 Comments on “Boats, masts, sails”

  1. Marilyn Hansen says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    I love this! But when I look at it, I think – how to tackle such a complex scene?! It’s wonderful without being overdone!

  2. carmelcampbell says:
    May 29, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    So good!!

  3. beth says:
    May 29, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    Beautiful boat scene

  4. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    May 29, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    Your sketch perfectly conveys the busy-ness of the boatyard. Glad things are opening up in Montreal.

