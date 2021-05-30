Alliums in the rain

The alliums in my garden look best at the end of the day. When the low sun hits them they glow against the dark fence, floating like purple globes over the rest of the garden. I was hoping for that effect today but instead it started to rain while I was sketching. I have another few days before they turn into skeletons, so maybe I’ll be able to capture the scene tomorrow. You might also enjoy seeing how Jean Mackay captured the alliums in her neighbourhood.