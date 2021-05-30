Alliums in the rain

The alliums in my garden look best at the end of the day. When the low sun hits them they glow against the dark fence, floating like purple globes over the rest of the garden. I was hoping for that effect today but instead it started to rain while I was sketching. I have another few days before they turn into skeletons, so maybe I’ll be able to capture the scene tomorrow. You might also enjoy seeing how Jean Mackay captured the alliums in her neighbourhood.

6 Comments

  1. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    May 30, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Lovely!

  2. Denise says:
    May 30, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Purple and green is one of my favorite combos! I have been following Jean’s work for a couple of years now. Love it when my favorite artists mention each other in their posts!

  3. Lynn Marit Peterson says:
    May 30, 2021 at 7:15 pm

    What fun to see you and Jean both painting Alliums today!

    Reply
  4. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    May 30, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    I’m glad I painted my alliums before the weather turned cold and rainy. I had that lovely evening glow that you mentioned. Hope the weather improves before the allium are gone. But, then we’ll be on to the next beauty. I was in New Hampshire this weekend speed-sketching pink lady slipper orchids and painted trillium while dodging black flies.

  5. Laura Kate says:
    May 30, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Thanks for sharing your sketch. And thanks for telling us about Jean’s blog.

  6. sandidureice says:
    May 30, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    So lovely! Brightening up a lockdown in Melbourne.

