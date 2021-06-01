One day in Havana

A few years ago we spent a day in Havana. It wasn’t nearly long enough to see everything there is to see in that fascinating city. Instead of sticking with the group from our hotel, we chose instead to wander through the streets of the old colonial centre. That’s always the best way to see a city, isn’t it? I hadn’t gotten back into sketching at that time, but I did take a lot of photos, and I go back through them from time to time. This week, when I was looking for a reference image for a large format gouache experiment, I happened upon this one and it seemed just right. A tree-lined square, plenty of locals hanging around in the shade, some exotic yellow Cassia trees and of course good shadows. Painted in gouache on a half sheet of Fabriano CP paper, 15″ x 20″.

  1. Ann says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    Love your trees!

  2. IRENE Reinhold says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    What a lovely painting. Can’t wait to start the gouache workshop( have bought it) and can’t wait to get back to Cuba.

  3. Northern Traveller says:
    June 1, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    Ahhhhh……large-scale gouache……Fantastic – I shall be watching this very carefully 🙂 🙂 🙂 :).
    The trees are especially lovely, and the bright colours.

  4. larkintn says:
    June 1, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    I would love to visit Cuba! This is a beautiful painting- is it as satisfactory to paint from a photo as on location? I’ve not tried it much, fearing the result would lack emotion.

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    June 1, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Terrific atmosphere, love all the mark-making and textures.
    Glad to see you got to do a large format painting!

  6. Leslie Blackwell says:
    June 1, 2021 at 6:40 pm

    I feel like I’m back in Havana, looking at your painting.

