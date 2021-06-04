Susanne’s poppies

Susanne’s poppiesPosted: June 4, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I planted poppies in my garden last year, and three opened today, almost within minutes of each other. I wish I had filmed the process with a time-lapse camera. One minute the hairy green pod was closed, a few minutes later there was a ball of red at the top of the stem, and suddenly the full bloom was open with the giant papery red petals fluttering in the wind. It was magical. And when I got closer to look, the two halves of the pod were on the ground at the base of the plant.
Earlier in the week I was invited to sketch at my friend Susanne’s garden, which is much more lush and wild than mine. The poppies, irises and peonies were all opening at once. I painted a watercolour on location but it wasn’t very successful so I tried it again in gouache. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to get the brightness of the poppies in gouache, but with a fair bit of yellow in the petals it seems to work. Painted on a half sheet of 140 lb Fabriano CP paper.
Wow! This is really great. It shouts “SUMMER”. The quality of the light, and just enough information in the background to really set the scene. Lucky you to be in her garden. It must be fabulous!
I LOVE your description of the poppy. I have a red peony that was almost as dramatic in it eruption into bloom, but it was a slower process.
I had two open today as well. They are shockingly bright red with a purple center and black marks. I’m going to have to find a different red than what’s in my box. Your painting is gorgeous.
I’ve always loved how you convey depth in your paintings. This one is no exception, your flowers seem to playfully hover above the greenery that supports them – I can almost sense a mild breeze. Colour as always is true and vibrant – you made my day – well done!
It is lovely!!!!!!!!!
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Your brilliant idea of giving that background is really laudable.
That has brought the natural look to the main foreground sketch.
The awesome color combination gives a pleasant feeling in the heart and mind.
Superb.
Blessings
Uma
Shari, I’m so impressed by the vibrancy of color you achieve with your use of gouache. So much so that I’d like to get a set. I’m sure somewhere in your blogs you’ve made suggestions as to a good basic set. If you please I’d love some recommendations.
Lovely painting! My poppies are blooming too. They are huge and a vibrant orange-red. I did an ink sketch of a seed head and applied watercolor a few days back, My peonies heads are barely opened. It won’t be long till they fully emerge and the iris are beautiful. Beautiful time of year for flower gardens!
This is gorgeous. Shows that gouache is a versatile medium.
