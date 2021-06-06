Poppies again

Poppies againPosted: June 6, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I’m so happy I spent another morning in Susanne’s garden painting the poppies, in gouache once again, on a block of Winsor & Newton paper. I didn’t do much drawing, instead choosing to grab a paintbrush and try to capture the red shapes that seemed to float like butterflies over the greenery. Reds can be so difficult in watercolour, at least for me. They seem to lose their saturation once they hit the paper and are never this bright. As for the real poppies, they don’t last long in the best of times, but yesterday we had a huge thunderstorm in Montreal and by evening these were flattened!
I love poppies too! These are enough to inspire me to try them!! I have not tried guache so will use my watercolors (cadmium red and maybe alizarin??? I think you said you started with yellow first in your last post.
It’s so great that you got to memorialize these flowers before they were destroyed.
You nailed the color of those poppies!
I love the choice of greens and how they set off and affect the orange of the poopies. Such great depth and dimensions. Lots of energy in the brushstrokes. You got it!
beautiful! dear shari, i would like to buy a book from you. can you recommend one of yours for beginners in aquarell-drawing?
