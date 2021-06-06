Poppies again

Posted: June 6, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

I’m so happy I spent another morning in Susanne’s garden painting the poppies, in gouache once again, on a block of Winsor & Newton paper. I didn’t do much drawing, instead choosing to grab a paintbrush and try to capture the red shapes that seemed to float like butterflies over the greenery. Reds can be so difficult in watercolour, at least for me. They seem to lose their saturation once they hit the paper and are never this bright. As for the real poppies, they don’t last long in the best of times, but yesterday we had a huge thunderstorm in Montreal and by evening these were flattened!

5 Comments on “Poppies again”

  1. susie langley says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    I love poppies too! These are enough to inspire me to try them!! I have not tried guache so will use my watercolors (cadmium red and maybe alizarin??? I think you said you started with yellow first in your last post.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura Kate says:
    June 6, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    It’s so great that you got to memorialize these flowers before they were destroyed.

    Like

    Reply
  3. C Cannon says:
    June 6, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    You nailed the color of those poppies!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    June 7, 2021 at 7:54 am

    I love the choice of greens and how they set off and affect the orange of the poopies. Such great depth and dimensions. Lots of energy in the brushstrokes. You got it!

    Like

    Reply
  5. wolkenbeobachterin says:
    June 7, 2021 at 8:41 am

    beautiful! dear shari, i would like to buy a book from you. can you recommend one of yours for beginners in aquarell-drawing?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s