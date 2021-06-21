Lots of green

Posted: June 21, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

I have a great memory of this little café/kiosk in Carré St. Louis because the owner of the place offered shelter to my group during a sudden summer downpour when I was teaching an urban sketching workshop there a few years ago. Last summer the place seemed to be closed due to the pandemic (or at least it was every time I walked by), but this year it’s hopping again. What a joy it is to see people milling about, enjoying coffee and listening to live music when jazz trios perform there.

Yesterday morning the light was clear and the park was filled with dappled shade. I had time to do a quick sketch on site, but not to complete it, so when I got home I repainted it at a larger size (1/4 sheet) while the colours were still in my head. I think I may have overdone the brightness a little bit, but that was what I saw. Lots and lots of green.

9 Comments on “Lots of green”

  1. IRENE Reinhold says:
    June 21, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    It’s fabulous

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chris Rusk says:
    June 21, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Magic!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Marilyn says:
    June 21, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    You bring back such good memories

    Like

    Reply
  4. Northern Traveller says:
    June 21, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    Lovely Shari – especially the shadow work on the kiosk. I love the Carre St. Louis – so reminiscent of Montreal’s special “joie de vivre.” Years ago, there used to be a fantastic Italian grocery store up the street – wonder if it’s still there!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Denise says:
    June 21, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Love the orange umbrellas- they would be calling to me to be painted. Glad you’re having fun out and about!

    Like

    Reply
  6. jeremc1maccom says:
    June 21, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    It’s a painting lesson at least for me
    You captured the light and energy beautifully
    Thanks

    Like

    Reply
  7. Bernadette says:
    June 21, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Gorgeous! The greens are perfect. The people and umbrellas amid the trees and kiosk make for such a PERFECT composition. Nice work.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Marilyn Hansen says:
    June 21, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Oh, Shari – it is so pretty!! I’ve been there before and remember it. Also, it reminds me of a little kiosk cafe in NYC, where my sketchers group has sketched. I love this painting!

    Like

    Reply
  9. De says:
    June 21, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Beautiful! It’s a welcoming scene and one you just want to enter. I WISH I could see you paint this in one afternoon.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s