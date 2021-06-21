Lots of green

I have a great memory of this little café/kiosk in Carré St. Louis because the owner of the place offered shelter to my group during a sudden summer downpour when I was teaching an urban sketching workshop there a few years ago. Last summer the place seemed to be closed due to the pandemic (or at least it was every time I walked by), but this year it’s hopping again. What a joy it is to see people milling about, enjoying coffee and listening to live music when jazz trios perform there.

Yesterday morning the light was clear and the park was filled with dappled shade. I had time to do a quick sketch on site, but not to complete it, so when I got home I repainted it at a larger size (1/4 sheet) while the colours were still in my head. I think I may have overdone the brightness a little bit, but that was what I saw. Lots and lots of green.