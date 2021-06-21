Lots of greenPosted: June 21, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
I have a great memory of this little café/kiosk in Carré St. Louis because the owner of the place offered shelter to my group during a sudden summer downpour when I was teaching an urban sketching workshop there a few years ago. Last summer the place seemed to be closed due to the pandemic (or at least it was every time I walked by), but this year it’s hopping again. What a joy it is to see people milling about, enjoying coffee and listening to live music when jazz trios perform there.
Yesterday morning the light was clear and the park was filled with dappled shade. I had time to do a quick sketch on site, but not to complete it, so when I got home I repainted it at a larger size (1/4 sheet) while the colours were still in my head. I think I may have overdone the brightness a little bit, but that was what I saw. Lots and lots of green.
It’s fabulous
Magic!
You bring back such good memories
Lovely Shari – especially the shadow work on the kiosk. I love the Carre St. Louis – so reminiscent of Montreal’s special “joie de vivre.” Years ago, there used to be a fantastic Italian grocery store up the street – wonder if it’s still there!
Love the orange umbrellas- they would be calling to me to be painted. Glad you’re having fun out and about!
It’s a painting lesson at least for me
You captured the light and energy beautifully
Thanks
Gorgeous! The greens are perfect. The people and umbrellas amid the trees and kiosk make for such a PERFECT composition. Nice work.
Oh, Shari – it is so pretty!! I’ve been there before and remember it. Also, it reminds me of a little kiosk cafe in NYC, where my sketchers group has sketched. I love this painting!
Beautiful! It’s a welcoming scene and one you just want to enter. I WISH I could see you paint this in one afternoon.
