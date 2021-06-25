Dry dock

Posted: June 25, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |7 Comments

I spent another sunny summer day painting on location with Marc Taro Holmes. This time we met at one of my favourite spots in the area: the Pointe Claire Yacht Club, and he scoped out a view that I had never noticed, right outside the entrance to the boat club. It’s under a big tree so there’s some good shade, plus it was a new vantage point for me. I thought I had painted from almost everywhere there, but there are still new places to be found, as it turns out.

My painting was mostly done on location but when I got home I added a few spots of white and black and pure colour.

To see what Marc painted, and also some of Laurel’s great photos of our outing, head on over to Citizen Sketcher.

7 Comments on “Dry dock”

  1. karim waked says:
    June 25, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Thinking of you in the botanical gardens.

    K x

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  2. Richard Lee says:
    June 25, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    awesome!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Bernadette says:
    June 25, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    Gorgeous. So helpful to me to see the massive green in background, a shape of its own with both light and dark washes over. I struggle with this concept but this is very helpful. Then again, your posts and images are alsways a treat and very helpful as well.

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 25, 2021 at 1:45 pm

      This is nice to read Bernadette. I tried to keep that green shape simple and not overwork it. I thought I could get some darks in on the first wash but I ended up going back to it and adding a few at the end to highlight the boats more.

      Like

      Reply
  4. plasticjasper says:
    June 25, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    I’m intrigued with how well you handle so many different subjects. I especially like this latest effort.

    On Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 11:28 AM Shari Blaukopf’s Sketchbook wrote:

    > Shari Blaukopf posted: ” I spent another sunny summer day painting on > location with Marc Taro Holmes. This time we met at one of my favourite > spots in the area: the Pointe Claire Yacht Club, and he scoped out a view > that I had never noticed, right outside the entrance to the boa” >

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s