Dry dockPosted: June 25, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I spent another sunny summer day painting on location with Marc Taro Holmes. This time we met at one of my favourite spots in the area: the Pointe Claire Yacht Club, and he scoped out a view that I had never noticed, right outside the entrance to the boat club. It’s under a big tree so there’s some good shade, plus it was a new vantage point for me. I thought I had painted from almost everywhere there, but there are still new places to be found, as it turns out.
My painting was mostly done on location but when I got home I added a few spots of white and black and pure colour.
To see what Marc painted, and also some of Laurel’s great photos of our outing, head on over to Citizen Sketcher.
Gorgeous. So helpful to me to see the massive green in background, a shape of its own with both light and dark washes over. I struggle with this concept but this is very helpful. Then again, your posts and images are alsways a treat and very helpful as well.
This is nice to read Bernadette. I tried to keep that green shape simple and not overwork it. I thought I could get some darks in on the first wash but I ended up going back to it and adding a few at the end to highlight the boats more.
I’m intrigued with how well you handle so many different subjects. I especially like this latest effort.
