Dry dock

I spent another sunny summer day painting on location with Marc Taro Holmes. This time we met at one of my favourite spots in the area: the Pointe Claire Yacht Club, and he scoped out a view that I had never noticed, right outside the entrance to the boat club. It’s under a big tree so there’s some good shade, plus it was a new vantage point for me. I thought I had painted from almost everywhere there, but there are still new places to be found, as it turns out.

My painting was mostly done on location but when I got home I added a few spots of white and black and pure colour.

To see what Marc painted, and also some of Laurel’s great photos of our outing, head on over to Citizen Sketcher.