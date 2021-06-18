Breakwater, and an updated materials page

The overcast weather and nearly still water on Lac St. Louis were ideal conditions for painting the breakwater at the Pointe Claire Yacht Club this morning. Later in the day, while waiting for a friend to visit (yes, we can do that now!!) I started reading “E. J. Hughes Paints Vancouver Island“. I had never heard of this Canadian painter until receiving the book from my son a few years ago, and it’s a pleasure to learn about him and see how he painted his West Coast surroundings in oil, acrylic and watercolour. The book also includes lots of pencil drawings and studies he made for his paintings. There’s a spread in the book titled “Painting Technology”. So far, my favourite quote from the section is this one:

“Watercolours are a good test in getting things right the first time,” Hughes wrote to his sister Zoë on March 5, 1974, “as changes can only be made in darker and duller direction, and as you probably know from experience, in order to change a transparent watercolour in a paler and brighter direction, an artist faces a near impossibility, resulting in fuzzy edges. However, watercolours depend a great deal on happy accident for results.”

As for my own painting technology, I finally updated my Art Materials page to include my most recent studio and plein air materials, as well as a new section on gouache. Have a look here.

5 Comments on "Breakwater, and an updated materials page"

  Michelle says:
    June 18, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    Shari, I’ve always thought this, but I don’t tell you often enough: You do have quite a talent. Amitiés.

  Donna says:
    June 18, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    Thanks for sharing all your supply info. All those colors in your small box, well that’s amazing. Loved the lake painting especially the ripples in the lake. I just can’t get that

  nancystandlee says:
    June 19, 2021 at 1:06 am

    Thanks for the supply list update.

  Judy Sopher says:
    June 19, 2021 at 2:04 am

    I also want to thank you for the updated material list. And your painting is lovely. The water is fascinating. Can feel the movement.

