Paper testing

Paper testingPosted: June 15, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
I’m testing out some new paper today: Fabriano 1264 Cold Press in pad format. I ordered it because I love taking Arches CP pads out on location, and I thought these might also be good for the same reason: convenience. Sketchbooks are great but sometimes you want loose sheets and are too lazy to cut up full sheets into quarters. At least I am! So this 11″ x 15″ pad arrived today and I had to try it out immediately.
This paper is not 100% cotton (it’s wood pulp) so it doesn’t have the same texture as the best Fabriano sheets. But I do like how it behaves, and here are my first impressions:
The washes sit on the surface of the paper and don’t sink into the paper as much. That means that the puddles take longer to dry. Even after half an hour the wettest blobs were still a bit damp. But that means you can get some beautiful effects if you are using a wet brush. Look at the way the deep purple salvia wash mixes with the green. I love that!
It also lifts really well so if want to lose some edges, like I did on the glass, they are easy to lift.
Admittedly, the texture is not as nice as the cotton stock — it has less of an irregular texture than I am used to — but I quite enjoyed working on it and will use it again for quick sketches in the field. And of course more flowers.
Absolutely gorgeous! Love the way the colors melt and merge together. Sooo nice, so nicely done.
LikeLike
Thank you Bernadette!
LikeLike
This is absolutely stunning. As is most of your work.
LikeLike
Ahh, thanks so much Susan.
LikeLike
This is so incredible. I LOVE it all especially the vase. Thanks so much for inspiring us all.
LikeLike
Thank YOU so much LaVerna!
LikeLike
Hi Shari
So delicate. Really nice effects. At times some of the pink reminds me of rose madder, but that could be my screen calibration 😉
Not related: I am guessing this paper would accept gouache very well?
LikeLike
Hi Chris, These days I use Quin Rose instead of Rose Madder, so there is some of that mixed with a bit of Alizarin, and then dirtied up with some palette wash. As for gouache on this paper, it would be perfect!
LikeLike
This is SO good!!
LikeLike
Thanks Laurie!
LikeLike
The colors in this painting are so very pretty. That pink….! You don’t use that color too much, do you? It’s a beauty.
LikeLike
Thanks Lois. That pink is just a bit of diluted Alizarin or Quin Rose, dirtied up a bit. I use those colours all the time, just not in their diluted form. I guess I don’t paint many pink subjects.
LikeLike
Interesting! Thank you for your observations .
LikeLike
Thanks for writing Kathleen.
LikeLike
Hi my Shari.. I have been thinking.. what other subjects can i suggest that can challenge you? hmmm.. tough one! Love your flowers..
LikeLike
Give me a challenge my friend. I will take it, gladly. Just don’t make it something I have to go far for (like a mountain top) because we still can’t travel. But if it something that I can get to or compose on my own, I am game. No photos please. From life challenges only. You’re on.
LikeLike
You have a lovely touch with any brush or paper!
LikeLike