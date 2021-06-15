Paper testing

I’m testing out some new paper today: Fabriano 1264 Cold Press in pad format. I ordered it because I love taking Arches CP pads out on location, and I thought these might also be good for the same reason: convenience. Sketchbooks are great but sometimes you want loose sheets and are too lazy to cut up full sheets into quarters. At least I am! So this 11″ x 15″ pad arrived today and I had to try it out immediately.

This paper is not 100% cotton (it’s wood pulp) so it doesn’t have the same texture as the best Fabriano sheets. But I do like how it behaves, and here are my first impressions:

The washes sit on the surface of the paper and don’t sink into the paper as much. That means that the puddles take longer to dry. Even after half an hour the wettest blobs were still a bit damp. But that means you can get some beautiful effects if you are using a wet brush. Look at the way the deep purple salvia wash mixes with the green. I love that!

It also lifts really well so if want to lose some edges, like I did on the glass, they are easy to lift.

Admittedly, the texture is not as nice as the cotton stock — it has less of an irregular texture than I am used to — but I quite enjoyed working on it and will use it again for quick sketches in the field. And of course more flowers.