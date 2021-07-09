White trucks

I don’t spend a whole lot of time choosing subjects to sketch. The skills that I try to practice every day in my sketchbook are simple ones — look at values, compare shapes, try to work in a bit of perspective — so for me it doesn’t really matter what the actual subject is. Take for example the white truck in my neighbour’s driveway. It’s not a very exciting subject. But what caught my eye the morning I sketched it was the pattern of early morning light and shadow on the lawn, the trash bin and the wheelbarrow. There was so much contrast in the scene that I wanted to record the shapes of light and dark. I happened to be reading the news on my iPad at the time, so I opened Procreate and quickly drew what I saw with my 6B Procreate pencil tool before the light changed.

It was the same thing at the Jean Talon Market today. We were sitting at a cafe terrace and what I could see from my table was the view of a back alley behind some vendors. It’s not a very interesting view but it was an opportunity to quickly record lights and darks, as well as brights and neutrals. That’s what I love best about having my sketchbook with me. Every sketch is an opportunity to practice looking.