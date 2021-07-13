In the red

I was out sketching with my friend Joni on the weekend. She chose our sketching spot at La Croissanterie Figaro because of the red umbrellas. Of course she didn’t realize, and neither did I until we sat down, that having a giant canopy of red umbrellas overhead would make it really hard to see the colour in our sketchbooks. I’ve included photos of both of us so you could see what the colour is like under the umbrellas, and also how beautiful the begonias are, which is why we both sketched them! Many thanks to the folks at the café who let us sketch for a good long time without pushing us out to welcome the Sunday brunch crowd.