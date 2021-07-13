In the red

I was out sketching with my friend Joni on the weekend. She chose our sketching spot at La Croissanterie Figaro because of the red umbrellas. Of course she didn’t realize, and neither did I until we sat down, that having a giant canopy of red umbrellas overhead would make it really hard to see the colour in our sketchbooks. I’ve included photos of both of us so you could see what the colour is like under the umbrellas, and also how beautiful the begonias are, which is why we both sketched them! Many thanks to the folks at the café who let us sketch for a good long time without pushing us out to welcome the Sunday brunch crowd.

10 Comments on “In the red”

  1. Christy Croix says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    Hi Shari!

    I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate your online classes! They have been so amazing. Thank you for sharing your talent with all of us! I can’t wait for more gouache classes!!! Have a great evening. Christy

  2. Bernadette says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    The painting is lovely! One would never know that red umbrellas infused such a profound glow as you painted underneath. Nice composition with just a hint of umbrella showing.

  3. De says:
    July 13, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    LOL. You look like you’re in an infrared light! Yet, you still created a beautiful painting!

  4. Jeff Gold says:
    July 13, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Beautiful! It gives a whole new meaning to “seeing red”. I love the monochrome background.

  5. Northern Traveller says:
    July 13, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    Oh no, that’s really funny!
    You must have an innate colour compass though ‘cos the begonias are perfect!

  6. sandidureice says:
    July 14, 2021 at 12:30 am

    The problem of the red didn’t affect the beautiful painting. Great to see the artists in-situ. I love the monochrome background too, and the way you left the whites. And seeing the leaves through the glasses, wow.

  7. Marilyn Hansen says:
    July 14, 2021 at 1:40 am

    Looks like a wonderful time – seeing red! Your painting is even more vibrant and colorful.
    So nice to sketch with a friend. Hopefully, I will be doing that soon again.

  8. Alison R. Hall says:
    July 14, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Such life and liveliness in those blooms. A wonderful composition.
    What fun to be out and about again!

  9. Judy Sopher says:
    July 14, 2021 at 9:32 am

    As I have written, I just cannot do flowers well so -I really admire this painting. And how wonderful to have a painting friend. You both look so happy.

  10. deedster56 says:
    July 14, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    ‘Ladies In Red’ would describe you two lovely artists creating together in such a wonderful spot. Beautiful inspiration.

