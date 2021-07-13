In the red

In the redPosted: July 13, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
I was out sketching with my friend Joni on the weekend. She chose our sketching spot at La Croissanterie Figaro because of the red umbrellas. Of course she didn’t realize, and neither did I until we sat down, that having a giant canopy of red umbrellas overhead would make it really hard to see the colour in our sketchbooks. I’ve included photos of both of us so you could see what the colour is like under the umbrellas, and also how beautiful the begonias are, which is why we both sketched them! Many thanks to the folks at the café who let us sketch for a good long time without pushing us out to welcome the Sunday brunch crowd.
Hi Shari!
I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate your online classes! They have been so amazing. Thank you for sharing your talent with all of us! I can’t wait for more gouache classes!!! Have a great evening. Christy
The painting is lovely! One would never know that red umbrellas infused such a profound glow as you painted underneath. Nice composition with just a hint of umbrella showing.
LOL. You look like you’re in an infrared light! Yet, you still created a beautiful painting!
Beautiful! It gives a whole new meaning to “seeing red”. I love the monochrome background.
Oh no, that’s really funny!
You must have an innate colour compass though ‘cos the begonias are perfect!
The problem of the red didn’t affect the beautiful painting. Great to see the artists in-situ. I love the monochrome background too, and the way you left the whites. And seeing the leaves through the glasses, wow.
Looks like a wonderful time – seeing red! Your painting is even more vibrant and colorful.
So nice to sketch with a friend. Hopefully, I will be doing that soon again.
Such life and liveliness in those blooms. A wonderful composition.
What fun to be out and about again!
As I have written, I just cannot do flowers well so -I really admire this painting. And how wonderful to have a painting friend. You both look so happy.
‘Ladies In Red’ would describe you two lovely artists creating together in such a wonderful spot. Beautiful inspiration.
