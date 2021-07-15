The opaques

I have a bunch of opaque pigments —Lavender, Naples Yellow, Lemon Yellow, Turquoise and Cobalt Green — on my palette. I don’t necessarily use them for mixing but I do put them to good use in the final stages of a sketch or painting to add some sparkle or a few highlights to dark areas of a sketch.

Lavender came in handy when I was painting the Veronicastrum in my garden this morning. (That’s the spiky purple flowers on the left that are a favourite of bees.) While the purple wash was still wet, a wind caught my paper and I ended up with a dark green spot in the middle of the flowers where the paper hit my wet brush. When the sketch was dry, I came back in with some spots of opaque Lavender and a bit of white gouache too, to bring back the spikes of the flower. I also used some Lemon Yellow on the grasses at the right.

Another recent favourite is Buff Titanium. I don’t use it much in a diluted state, but it’s wonderful when I’m painting a marsh scene and want to add some dry texture or grasses like I did in the foreground of Wetlands.

8 Comments on “The opaques”

  1. jeanne1937 says:
    July 15, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    This is lovely. Are the opaque pigments watercolor or gouache?

  2. Bernadette says:
    July 15, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Gorgeous! Love the opaques alongside of the bright transparent colors. It is such a happy painting, another of my favorites! Thanks for posting.

  3. D says:
    July 15, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    Beautiful spring flowers! Thanks for sharing how you use your opaques.

  4. Denise says:
    July 15, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    This is such a happy painting! Can’t help but smile at all the pretty colors and the sense of joy when you look at it! Beautiful garden, beautiful painting.

  5. Vicky Porter says:
    July 15, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    Thanks for the good tips, Shari! Your garden painting is stunning!

  6. Bernadette says:
    July 15, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    Wondering….do you ever use opaque watercolor or gouache in a watercolor painting? Would that change it to a mixed media work? Just curious.

