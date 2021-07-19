Announcing “Victorian Vignettes: Historic Facades in Light & Colour” — a new online course

One of my very favourite places to sketch in Montreal is historic Carré St. Louis, so it’s a real pleasure to launch “Victorian Vignettes: Historic Facades in Light & Colour” today.

In this new course, you’ll learn how to draw and paint stunning facades from start to finish. The lessons cover three full-length projects — a window, an entranceway, and a full facade — so you can feel confident capturing historic treasures wherever you live.

In this three-hour course, I’ll show you the steps I use when I sketch architectural details on location, starting with the all-important pencil drawing. Then we’ll get out our watercolours to add in the larger areas of slate, stone, sky and painted trim. We’ll contrast areas of light and shadow to add depth to our sketches and, to finish up, we’ll create visual excitement with calligraphic details and spots of pure colour. If you’ve been reading this blog for a while, you might recognize some of these facades from my outings!

If you love sketching in watercolour and want a step-by-step process for creating architectural vignettes, this course is for you. In this class, you’ll learn how to:

Simplify the main shapes in your drawing first and add details later

Create focus and excitement with watercolour through contrast and colour

Use the right brushes for both large washes and detailed ornamentation

Glaze with luminous layers of wash on window reflections

Mix the right colours for architectural surfaces in both light and in shadow

This course includes:

THREE full-length video demonstrations that you can watch at your own pace, as many times as you like

A practice exercise in creating colours particular to these scenes

Downloadable reference images so you can practice what you’ve learned!

A detailed list of materials

A comments section where you can ask questions and post your finished sketches

Special price for one week only!

The regular course price is $35 USD or $47 CDN, but I’ve discounted it for this first week to $30 USD or $42 CDN. The launch week special expires on Sunday, July 25th at midnight EST and there’s no coupon necessary at checkout.

To find out more…

Head over to Victorian Vignettes to watch the trailer, read the course details and enrol. And if you have questions about the class, don’t hesitate to ask.