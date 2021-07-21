A different viewPosted: July 21, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
This past year, like many of you, I have been painting my immediate surroundings again and again. And even though it’s nice to get to know your own neighbourhood, sometimes one longs for a different view. Last weekend we were invited to visit friends who have a beautiful lakeside house and garden. The garden is so lush and filled with every sort of perennial you can imagine, but I started by sketching the white birches. I’m always drawn to the subtle colour changes from the shady to the sunny side of these trees.
I also spent some time sketching the shed that’s tucked way back behind the garden. If you look really closely you might even see a wheelbarrow in there somewhere.
lovely Shari . Have such a soft spot for little cottages or sheds. Thanks for sharing.
I do too Carol. Mine or others!
Shari,
This past year I’ve really enjoyed seeing the watercolor sketches in your blog. They brighten my day as well as giving me inspiration to paint my neighborhood!
Thanks so much Martha. This week I am back to painting my own neighbourhood, but it sure was nice to get away.
These are so lovely! My favorite kind of views.
Lovely sketches of a beautiful garden. and sounds like a great weekend. Couldn’t spot a wheelbarrow but love the barbecue!
Both works are gorgeous! I especially like the fresh clean washes. I too often get muddy due to overworking. Lately my good friends tell me when to STOP! I couldn’t find the wheelbarrow either even after putting on glasses. Where or where is it, left or right? Give us a clue please.
Thanks as always, to continue to inspire me and countless others to get out and paint.
Lovely paintings Shari.
This looks like a well loved & cherished spot. Nice composition on the birches 😊.
