A different view

Posted: July 21, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

This past year, like many of you, I have been painting my immediate surroundings again and again. And even though it’s nice to get to know your own neighbourhood, sometimes one longs for a different view. Last weekend we were invited to visit friends who have a beautiful lakeside house and garden. The garden is so lush and filled with every sort of perennial you can imagine, but I started by sketching the white birches. I’m always drawn to the subtle colour changes from the shady to the sunny side of these trees.

I also spent some time sketching the shed that’s tucked way back behind the garden. If you look really closely you might even see a wheelbarrow in there somewhere.

8 Comments on “A different view”

  1. Carol says:
    July 21, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    lovely Shari . Have such a soft spot for little cottages or sheds. Thanks for sharing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Martha Slavin says:
    July 21, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    Shari,
    This past year I’ve really enjoyed seeing the watercolor sketches in your blog. They brighten my day as well as giving me inspiration to paint my neighborhood!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    July 21, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    These are so lovely! My favorite kind of views.

    Like

    Reply
  4. TonyU says:
    July 21, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Lovely sketches of a beautiful garden. and sounds like a great weekend. Couldn’t spot a wheelbarrow but love the barbecue!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    July 21, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Both works are gorgeous! I especially like the fresh clean washes. I too often get muddy due to overworking. Lately my good friends tell me when to STOP! I couldn’t find the wheelbarrow either even after putting on glasses. Where or where is it, left or right? Give us a clue please.
    Thanks as always, to continue to inspire me and countless others to get out and paint.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Northern Traveller says:
    July 21, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Lovely paintings Shari.
    This looks like a well loved & cherished spot. Nice composition on the birches 😊.

    Like

    Reply

