Is it just mePosted: July 23, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
I am curious to know if anyone has had the same frustration as me with some Winsor & Newton paper. I painted this bouquet on a block of Winsor & Newton 140 lb CP paper. I’ve had success on this paper before. In fact for my most recent course “Victorian Vignettes” I did all my demos on this. But for some reason, the larger block (12″ x16″) does not seem to absorb the paint the same way it did on smaller size blocks. Is it just me or have you had difficulty with this paper too?
You can see from the detail below that the paint doesn’t get absorbed into the paper unless you add multiple layers of washes. I assume that this might be an issue with the sizing. This was a difficult bouquet to paint from the start because of all the tiny flowers, but I found myself going over areas again and again because every wash seemed to disappear into the paper. Plus there are all these little white speckles that appeared even after going over the surface with a fully saturated brush. Have you used this paper and noticed this same issue? I’d love to know.
Much of my paper was accumulated several years ago and stored carefully. I only have one block of W & N that I purchased after taking your classes. I’m not terribly fond of it, but I suspect most of the recent complaints I see about issues with various papers have a basis in “economies of manufacture.” I am yet to have any issues with the Fabriano Artistico that I continue to return to after brief forays with other brands. thank you again for all your efforts to keep your flock motivated through the pandemic. elly hobgood
Elly, I keep going back to Arches and Fabriano because they are so reliable. Always a pleasure to use and never an issue like this. But like you I occasionally stray, usually for reasons of economy, and I am sometimes disappointed. Thanks for writing!
i used it a few years back and was not impressed so never think about purchasing again. I prefer Fabriano and Baohong but also use Arches.
Interesting to hear that you are using Baohong. I tried that one too and didn’t really like it. The only way it worked for me was when I used it wet-in-wet. When the paper was really saturated it was like any other paper. I still have a few sheets left.
How frustrating!!!!
I have used the W/N tiny postcard paper (3″x5″) with very good success but have never used any of their larger paper. I also try and stick to Arches & Fabriano Artistico, with Canson XL thrown in for good measure when I’m feeling cheap. I recently purchased a block of Saunders Waterford, but haven’t tried it yet.
Mary, it was frustrating! I think you’ll like the Saunders paper. It’s another consistently great brand. I have several fat pads of watercolour paper that I love, but it’s not easy to find here in Montreal.
I haven’t used a W&N block, though a small (5″x7″) wire-bound journal, WC CP, 100% cotton with perforated pages has been quite nice. I’ve experienced changes in two papers over the years and in both cases it seemed to be the sizing. It’s frustrating that the manufacturers do this without warning or explanation, as though it makes no difference. I hope your experience was just a fluke–though one isn’t tempted to try a second time when the paper is rather pricey.
Barbara, the paper is rather pricey, which is why I am so disappointed today. I think you are right about the sizing. They must have changed it!
Shari it is still a lovely painting but thank you for the tips and I so appreciate when someone of your repute confesses challenges. I love following your blogs
Thanks so much Dan. I figure if I have disasters, others may be having them too, so why not share the info if it can be helpful to someone. So they don’t end up wasting time and money like I did!
I still have older stock of Arches wc papers. Is it possible that Arches is starting to shift from gelatin to vegetable sizing!!?? I understand why that’s a good thing to do for the environment but it means we will need to adapt our approach to using previously favourite papers!
I have not heard that yet Paul. Let’s hope that the old standbys don’t change. That would be a disaster for all of us who have painted on these paper for decades.
I think W&N must be under new ownership or something because their customer service is much less accommodating than they were in the past. Nevertheless, it would be worth calling them and sending those photos. Of course at best they would send you a new block (of the same yucky product!) but maybe they would do something about factory management! Ugh!
Good idea. I think I may talk to the owner of the small shop where I bought the paper. He has a good relationship with all of the distributors and he may be able to get in touch with them. Thanks for the idea!
Ok so this is a real flyer of a suggestion – but I well remember with Letraset paper and markers
if you tried to work on the wrong side of the paper – the markers wouldn’t set up and the colours
also speckled – could it be, – crazy I know – could it be that the paper was set in the block with wrong side up???
Sherry, that did occur to me too. I am going to bring it back to the store and see what they say.
Of course I never put it in the context of Letraset but I remember that very well too. Let’s not go there!!
Hi Shari, I haven’t tried W&N paper in pads – I use the W&N professional watercolour loose sheets that I get from Ken Bromley art supplies in the UK. They even provide these sheets cut to size at no extra charge, and the paper compares very well with Arches which is my particular favourite. Not the answer you wanted but maybe an alternative purchase for you?
Beast Regards, Michael.
I agree with you – some papers do not seem to work consistently. I would think W&N would, given it has a reputation to uphold. However, every manufacturer can have a glitch. I think I would see how they respond to your problem – that will tell you whether they are worth using again. Like you, Fabriano and Arches are steadfast companions, but I will admit I love to use the Bee paper for play and something-or-other 100 that I cannot recall the name of, but it is consistent. My thought is give it one more try, one more pad or block. After that, well, you’ll know!
