Alice watches the Stanley Cup Finals

Alice watches the Stanley Cup FinalsPosted: July 7, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 22 Comments
I was very honoured to be interviewed by Colin Devroe of The Watercolor Gallery. If you’re interested, have a look at his wonderful site h2ocolor.com and the interview here.
As for today’s drawings, they don’t need much explanation. There’s no stopping Alice during hockey finals. She’s cheering and shouting the whole time. Can’t keep her down.
Go Habs! Alice is an enthusiastic fan.
She sure is!!
Wounderfull!
Thanks Francine!
We have a black lab mix who sleeps just like Alice, with same positions, but she knows where we are every minute. Especially watching hockey games!
Alice is the same!!
I still just love a good graphite sketch of every day life. Nice one Shari!
Me too Dan. There’s nothing like graphite. I was using a Blackwing Pearl pencil, which is really nice to draw with.
Congrats on your interview, that is an honor for sure. And what team is Alice rooting for?
Alice always roots for Montreal!!
Thanks for the link to the web site and the interview. BTW. Really nice picture of you on this web site.
Raylie Dunkel raylie@verizon.net
Thanks so much Raylie. Yes, good website and the interview questions were very thoughtful! As for the photo, my husband took that of me in Oaxaca.
I love your images of Alice, they are so good!
Thanks so much Tricia!
HaHa!! She doesn’t look like she’s too excited about the Stanley Cup! I have a 15 year old grandson who has been playing since he was four years old. He’s on a AAA team traveling far distances this coming season. We love watching his games and we had Silvertip seats for several years.
Cindy, you must be so proud of your grandson! I hope that this year will be a better year for team sports!
Shari –
Love Alice’s enthusiasm! If she’d prefer tennis, Wimbledon is going on and Canadian Denis Shapovalov is in the semifinals playing electrifying tennis.
Alice loves tennis, especially Wimbledon, and especially when a Canadian is in the semifinals. She will be watching with as much enthusiasm as this!
How can dogs look so comfortable when they sleep? We are dog lovers so I always enjoy your pictures of Alice.
Thanks Judy! Alice is very playful during the day but in the evening, don’t bother her. She goes from her bed in the den to her bed in my bedroom and that is it.
Does Alice know she has a fan club? That she is a celebrity? Thank you for sharing her with everyone
I read the great interview. Hopefully it will bring more viewers of you blog your way! As for Alice, I believe she’s dreaming of the day they invent ice skates for dogs.
