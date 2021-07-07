Alice watches the Stanley Cup Finals

I was very honoured to be interviewed by Colin Devroe of The Watercolor Gallery. If you’re interested, have a look at his wonderful site h2ocolor.com and the interview here.

As for today’s drawings, they don’t need much explanation. There’s no stopping Alice during hockey finals. She’s cheering and shouting the whole time. Can’t keep her down.

  1. Lisa M Mastorakos says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Go Habs! Alice is an enthusiastic fan.

  2. Francine La Rocque says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Wounderfull!

  3. Jean says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    We have a black lab mix who sleeps just like Alice, with same positions, but she knows where we are every minute. Especially watching hockey games!

  4. Dan Killebrew says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    I still just love a good graphite sketch of every day life. Nice one Shari!

  5. beth says:
    July 7, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Congrats on your interview, that is an honor for sure. And what team is Alice rooting for?

  6. Raylie says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:20 pm

    Thanks for the link to the web site and the interview. BTW. Really nice picture of you on this web site.

  7. Tricia says:
    July 7, 2021 at 10:42 pm

    I love your images of Alice, they are so good!

  8. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    July 8, 2021 at 12:10 am

    HaHa!! She doesn’t look like she’s too excited about the Stanley Cup! I have a 15 year old grandson who has been playing since he was four years old. He’s on a AAA team traveling far distances this coming season. We love watching his games and we had Silvertip seats for several years.

  9. Renee Fittinghoff says:
    July 8, 2021 at 1:00 am

    Shari –
    Love Alice’s enthusiasm! If she’d prefer tennis, Wimbledon is going on and Canadian Denis Shapovalov is in the semifinals playing electrifying tennis.

  10. Judy Sopher says:
    July 8, 2021 at 4:08 am

    How can dogs look so comfortable when they sleep? We are dog lovers so I always enjoy your pictures of Alice.

  11. Donna says:
    July 8, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Does Alice know she has a fan club? That she is a celebrity? Thank you for sharing her with everyone

  12. Denise says:
    July 8, 2021 at 7:13 am

    I read the great interview. Hopefully it will bring more viewers of you blog your way! As for Alice, I believe she’s dreaming of the day they invent ice skates for dogs.

