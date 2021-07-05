Shadows first

Posted: July 5, 2021

The morning light on the greystones on the north side of Carré St. Louis is always so beautiful. I was sketching there quite early today, in my usual spot at the edge of the square under the trees, but I only had a short time to sketch. With that in mind, instead of building up layers or glazes of watercolour, as I usually do, I tried a different way of working. I painted the shadow patterns on the wall first, knowing that if I had to pack up, I would have captured the most important shapes in the scene. I ended up having a few extra minutes so I added another layer of darks, and I suppose it might seem unfinished, but there’s also something nice about leaving it exactly as I saw it in the moment.

3 Comments on “Shadows first”

  1. Margaret (Peggy) Herrick says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Thanks for this post, Shari. What a simple and obvious strategy!

  2. deedster56 says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    Beautifully captured, Shari!

