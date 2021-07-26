Backyard sketches

Backyard sketchesPosted: July 26, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
These warm July days are pretty nice for sketching in the backyard, and observing animal life. The birdbath is a popular spot for thirsty visitors. A big black bird stops in for a bath but doesn’t stay long enough for me to add him in. I really need to observe birds to be able to draw them, but unfortunately it’s a quick bath, not a long soak, and I can’t get the shapes that quickly.
Alice doesn’t move much when it’s warm outside, until I put down the first few marks of my pencil. She flops over and I have to start again. That’s no excuse, though, for making her front paws too long.
face it !!! Alice has your number 🤣 She’d probably paint you if her dew claws were thumbs
i just love your subtle yet lively sense of color – yes, your courses are a huge boost but you’re the master
thanks for sharing as always – we’re a lucky audience
LikeLike
Great sketch. Nice to see you make mistakes in your drawing too :-).
LikeLike
Love this! The wheelbarrow is a main staple for me at our barn! Here, it looks so pretty in the garden; a nice decorative addition instead of a work horse (pun intended LOL). Alice look like she just loves being the perfect model!
LikeLike
Ah, lovely to see the familiar wheelbarrow so beautifully captured in this pretty spot in the garden. Alice, oh how I love your long graceful limbs!
LikeLike
Even with her paws too long, I love it.
LikeLike
And – try and take a picture of the bird – they are almost too fast for a pic, but try it.
LikeLike
I think this is so beautiful. A good balance of shapes and colors. And the leaves are fascinating. Love a painting that I can’t stop looking at. (Or at Alice’s lovely legs)
LikeLike