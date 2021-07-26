Backyard sketches

These warm July days are pretty nice for sketching in the backyard, and observing animal life. The birdbath is a popular spot for thirsty visitors. A big black bird stops in for a bath but doesn’t stay long enough for me to add him in. I really need to observe birds to be able to draw them, but unfortunately it’s a quick bath, not a long soak, and I can’t get the shapes that quickly.

Alice doesn’t move much when it’s warm outside, until I put down the first few marks of my pencil. She flops over and I have to start again. That’s no excuse, though, for making her front paws too long.

  1. Soni says:
    July 26, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    face it !!! Alice has your number 🤣 She’d probably paint you if her dew claws were thumbs

    i just love your subtle yet lively sense of color – yes, your courses are a huge boost but you’re the master

    thanks for sharing as always – we’re a lucky audience

  2. jeanne1937 says:
    July 26, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Great sketch. Nice to see you make mistakes in your drawing too :-).

  3. Marilyn Hansen says:
    July 26, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Love this! The wheelbarrow is a main staple for me at our barn! Here, it looks so pretty in the garden; a nice decorative addition instead of a work horse (pun intended LOL). Alice look like she just loves being the perfect model!

  4. deedster56 says:
    July 26, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    Ah, lovely to see the familiar wheelbarrow so beautifully captured in this pretty spot in the garden. Alice, oh how I love your long graceful limbs!

  5. Merillion says:
    July 26, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Even with her paws too long, I love it.

  6. Merillion says:
    July 26, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    And – try and take a picture of the bird – they are almost too fast for a pic, but try it.

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    July 27, 2021 at 1:25 am

    I think this is so beautiful. A good balance of shapes and colors. And the leaves are fascinating. Love a painting that I can’t stop looking at. (Or at Alice’s lovely legs)

