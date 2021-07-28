Edited by necessity

Edited by necessityPosted: July 28, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
When I posted this sketch on Instagram earlier today, someone commented about the way I edit a scene to simplify it. But that was not the case for this. I was sitting in full sun, which I really dislike, so I had to abbreviate my paint strokes. I edited out the details in the far shore because I couldn’t wait to move to the shade, although I started off in the sun because the view from that spot was so perfect. One boat, one reflection. A great little vignette. I’ve painted this boat before but the result was overworked and lacked the spontaneity of this one. Maybe sitting in an umcomfortable spot isn’t so bad after all, if it forces you to simplify.
I used a limited palette on this, again, not intentionally. Cobalt Blue and Burnt Sienna had overflowed on my mixing tray after I filled my palette this morning and I had to use them up. Sketched in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, A4 size.
Fabulous! I’m laughing. I’ve often found that a situation that forces me into discomfort is exactly what I need to make a giant step forward.
That’s good Chris. Another title I could have used for my post: Forced into discomfort. I will save it for another time.
Here’s a question for gouache and watercolor. I have an illness that requires I wrap my left hand and arm. I have to use lotion or, worse, oil. Getting the fingerprints on gouache I’d the worst because it spreads and ruins the paint after. Getting fingerprints on the paper for gouache and watercolor is also pretty ruinous to the surface. What do you do in the normal progress of working with these media? I’m doing your flowers now, but using gouache too…it’s fun😎 Sara
Hi Sara, I have ruined many a good sketch by putting sunscreen on. I get it on my hands and then my hands touch the paper, and the sunscreen (or sometimes hand cream in winter) acts as a resist on the paper. And when you paint on it, it is like you’ve put wax on the paper, making it impossible for the paint to get absorbed. Have you considered wearing white cotton gloves? Or using a clean sheet of paper under your hand? Looking forward to seeing your gouache flowers!!
You make it look oh so easy! That’s talent!
Thanks so much Gretta!
This is so perfect. You caught the essence of the boat. I will secretly copy this over and over until I gt it. I don’t know why I have such a hard time with boats and water. Practice practice….. I guess.
Irene, thank you. I think my aim when I did this was to capture the essence of the boat and reflection in as few strokes as possible. Just keep practicing! And try to simplify the reflections as much as possible!
Gorgeous, so fresh and spontaneous. I so appreciate your daily posts that encourage me in many ways. Continued practice is the key I believe.
I believe that too Bernadette!! Practice, practice.
Really nice, I love the colours, the light and your quick strokes.
Thanks so much Chris!
No matter how you got there its very nice!
Thanks Laura!
