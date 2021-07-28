Edited by necessity

When I posted this sketch on Instagram earlier today, someone commented about the way I edit a scene to simplify it. But that was not the case for this. I was sitting in full sun, which I really dislike, so I had to abbreviate my paint strokes. I edited out the details in the far shore because I couldn’t wait to move to the shade, although I started off in the sun because the view from that spot was so perfect. One boat, one reflection. A great little vignette. I’ve painted this boat before but the result was overworked and lacked the spontaneity of this one. Maybe sitting in an umcomfortable spot isn’t so bad after all, if it forces you to simplify.

I used a limited palette on this, again, not intentionally. Cobalt Blue and Burnt Sienna had overflowed on my mixing tray after I filled my palette this morning and I had to use them up. Sketched in an Etchr Perfect Sketchbook, A4 size.