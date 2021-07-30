Good news week

There was a nice surprise in the mail today — the Fall issue of Watercolor Artist magazine with an article I wrote called “Windows of Opportunity”. It’s about using windows or window views as inspiration for sketching, which I know many of us have been doing during the pandemic. Many thanks to Anne Hevener at the Artists Network for giving me this opportunity. It’s a great issue of the magazine, especially because I’m in good company with sketcher friends Uma Kelkar, Stephanie Bower, James Richards and Brenda Swenson, who have their sketches featured there too.

It’s also an honour to have my paintings in a couple of online exhibits. “Winter Boatyard” was selected to be in the 53rd Open International Juried Exhibition of the Society of Canadian Artists. Check out the show and make sure you have a look at my friend Marc Holmes’s incredible painting “The World has Appetites of its Own”. It won the grand prize. I’m so happy for him!!

My painting “One Day in Havana” was also selected to be in the Beyond the Edge, the online juried elected members exhibition of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. The show is on until August 21, 2021. Be sure to check it out!