Good news week

Good news weekPosted: July 30, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
There was a nice surprise in the mail today — the Fall issue of Watercolor Artist magazine with an article I wrote called “Windows of Opportunity”. It’s about using windows or window views as inspiration for sketching, which I know many of us have been doing during the pandemic. Many thanks to Anne Hevener at the Artists Network for giving me this opportunity. It’s a great issue of the magazine, especially because I’m in good company with sketcher friends Uma Kelkar, Stephanie Bower, James Richards and Brenda Swenson, who have their sketches featured there too.
It’s also an honour to have my paintings in a couple of online exhibits. “Winter Boatyard” was selected to be in the 53rd Open International Juried Exhibition of the Society of Canadian Artists. Check out the show and make sure you have a look at my friend Marc Holmes’s incredible painting “The World has Appetites of its Own”. It won the grand prize. I’m so happy for him!!
My painting “One Day in Havana” was also selected to be in the Beyond the Edge, the online juried elected members exhibition of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. The show is on until August 21, 2021. Be sure to check it out!
Wow! Shari Superstar! Congratulations on three great accolades and all so well deserved. Hoping to be able to source a copy of the magazine here in the UK.
Thanks Tony. If you can’t get a copy, I will send you one. They sent me two as a contributor, and I have a subscription, so I should get a third. Just let me know!!
Excellent art in the international show. I love your painting as usual. I checked out Marc’s and it is prize worthy. Such an unusual subject.
Very good, or should I say excellent, Shari. You have always been skilled at painting and conceptualizing techniques. And, this is a tough time to be productive as well, and you have been accomplishing so much. I am sure everyone who knows you is proud that we know you.
So glad to see your work recognized and so glad for all the more people getting to see it! And always so heartened when you give shout-outs to other artists. Congratulations and thank you–you bring such brightness to the world.
Congratulations Shari. I know I picked a good person to teach me.
Well deserved, Shari. You are an inspiration.
Congratulations Shari!!! Awesome to see your writing and works acknowledged in an art magazine and winning awards in juried shows! So thrilled and happy for you!
Congratulations!!
Fantastic! I can’t wait till my copy arrives now! And congratulations!
Congratulations. I can’t wait for my issue of Watercolor Artist so I can read your article. I always admire your work and your online classes. Mary.
Congratulations Shari! These are wonderful. I will look forward to reading the article when it arrives.
Congratulations times three, Shari! Very well deserved!
Congratulations Shari. I have a subscription. Looking forward to my copy arriving in Australia.
