Good news week

There was a nice surprise in the mail today — the Fall issue of Watercolor Artist magazine with an article I wrote called “Windows of Opportunity”. It’s about using windows or window views as inspiration for sketching, which I know many of us have been doing during the pandemic. Many thanks to Anne Hevener at the Artists Network for giving me this opportunity. It’s a great issue of the magazine, especially because I’m in good company with sketcher friends Uma Kelkar, Stephanie Bower, James Richards and Brenda Swenson, who have their sketches featured there too.

It’s also an honour to have my paintings in a couple of online exhibits. “Winter Boatyard” was selected to be in the 53rd Open International Juried Exhibition of the Society of Canadian Artists. Check out the show and make sure you have a look at my friend Marc Holmes’s incredible painting “The World has Appetites of its Own”. It won the grand prize. I’m so happy for him!!

My painting “One Day in Havana” was also selected to be in the Beyond the Edge, the online juried elected members exhibition of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour. The show is on until August 21, 2021. Be sure to check it out!

15 Comments on “Good news week”

  1. TonyU says:
    July 30, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Wow! Shari Superstar! Congratulations on three great accolades and all so well deserved. Hoping to be able to source a copy of the magazine here in the UK.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Donna Thibodeau says:
    July 30, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Excellent art in the international show. I love your painting as usual. I checked out Marc’s and it is prize worthy. Such an unusual subject.

    Like

    Reply
  3. GIA MENDOZAREEVES says:
    July 30, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    Very good, or should I say excellent, Shari. You have always been skilled at painting and conceptualizing techniques. And, this is a tough time to be productive as well, and you have been accomplishing so much. I am sure everyone who knows you is proud that we know you.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Sid Brown says:
    July 30, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    So glad to see your work recognized and so glad for all the more people getting to see it! And always so heartened when you give shout-outs to other artists. Congratulations and thank you–you bring such brightness to the world.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Audrey Schuster says:
    July 30, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    Congratulations Shari. I know I picked a good person to teach me.

    Like

    Reply
  6. George Uber says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    Well deserved, Shari. You are an inspiration.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Congratulations Shari!!! Awesome to see your writing and works acknowledged in an art magazine and winning awards in juried shows! So thrilled and happy for you!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Cindy Cali says:
    July 30, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    Congratulations!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Jane S says:
    July 30, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    Fantastic! I can’t wait till my copy arrives now! And congratulations!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Mary Grasek says:
    July 30, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    Congratulations. I can’t wait for my issue of Watercolor Artist so I can read your article. I always admire your work and your online classes. Mary.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Marilyn Hansen says:
    July 30, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    Congratulations Shari! These are wonderful. I will look forward to reading the article when it arrives.

    Like

    Reply
  13. lois says:
    July 30, 2021 at 10:00 pm

    Congratulations times three, Shari! Very well deserved!

    Like

    Reply
  14. sandidureice says:
    July 31, 2021 at 2:12 am

    Congratulations Shari. I have a subscription. Looking forward to my copy arriving in Australia.

    Like

    Reply

