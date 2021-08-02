Gaz-O-Bar

The great thing about the Gaz-O-Bar in Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis is that it seems to be a gathering spot for the whole village. People come to fill up their cars for sure, but I also loved the three guys who sat on a red bench and chatted for the whole time I painted. And they seemed to know everyone else who dropped in too. Not sure where this village is? Look for the Gaspé Peninsula on a map of Quebec. Follow route 132 right around to the northernmost part of the peninsula. You’ll find it just after Mont-Saint-Pierre and just before L’Anse Pleureuse.