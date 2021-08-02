Gaz-O-BarPosted: August 2, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
The great thing about the Gaz-O-Bar in Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis is that it seems to be a gathering spot for the whole village. People come to fill up their cars for sure, but I also loved the three guys who sat on a red bench and chatted for the whole time I painted. And they seemed to know everyone else who dropped in too. Not sure where this village is? Look for the Gaspé Peninsula on a map of Quebec. Follow route 132 right around to the northernmost part of the peninsula. You’ll find it just after Mont-Saint-Pierre and just before L’Anse Pleureuse.
Just a quick word to say how much I appreciate being on your email list. I especially enjoy seeing your view and your interpretation. Thank you so much for generously sharing. big fan Rosemary
Got to love that name « Gaz-O-Bar » I believe I have photos of Trucks with that name from the region taken many moons ago.
I’m sure you’ll love this part if Quebec and want to go back again. I know I do!
That’s a long way!
I admire your ability to take a scene like this which really doesn’t look like much in the photo and create that gorgeous painting from it!
I love your painting better than the real thing (photo)! It is so much more alive and interesting!!
