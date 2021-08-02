Gaz-O-Bar

Posted: August 2, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

The great thing about the Gaz-O-Bar in Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis is that it seems to be a gathering spot for the whole village. People come to fill up their cars for sure, but I also loved the three guys who sat on a red bench and chatted for the whole time I painted. And they seemed to know everyone else who dropped in too. Not sure where this village is? Look for the Gaspé Peninsula on a map of Quebec. Follow route 132 right around to the northernmost part of the peninsula. You’ll find it just after Mont-Saint-Pierre and just before L’Anse Pleureuse.

5 Comments on “Gaz-O-Bar”

  1. Rosemary Clappison says:
    August 2, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Just a quick word to say how much I appreciate being on your email list. I especially enjoy seeing your view and your interpretation. Thank you so much for generously sharing. big fan Rosemary

    >

    Like

    Reply
  2. karim waked says:
    August 2, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Got to love that name « Gaz-O-Bar » I believe I have photos of Trucks with that name from the region taken many moons ago.

    I’m sure you’ll love this part if Quebec and want to go back again. I know I do!

    Vive les vacances !
    xxx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  3. Betsy says:
    August 2, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    That’s a long way!

    Like

    Reply
  4. jeanne1937 says:
    August 2, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    I admire your ability to take a scene like this which really doesn’t look like much in the photo and create that gorgeous painting from it!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Marilyn Hansen says:
    August 2, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    I love your painting better than the real thing (photo)! It is so much more alive and interesting!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s