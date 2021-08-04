Waiting for the boat

I’ve seen the massive limestone iconic Percé Rock in photos all my life, as have all Canadians, but it’s so much more spectacular in person. If you are approaching from the north, you come up over the top of a hill and suddenly there it is in all its glory, backlit in the morning sun. When I sketched it later in the day, I decided to include the people on the pier who were waiting for the boat that goes to Bonaventure Island. It might not seem like the monolith it is without something to give it scale.

The funny thing about painting a landscape feature as iconic as Percé Rock is that you have to get the shape right. Mine may not be as wide as it should be, but close enough. If it was any wider it would have gone off the page at the left. My favourite part of the scene is the tiny bit of sky and tiny slice of water that you can see through the hole in the rock.

I painted this on location, on a brand new pad of Hahnemuehle The Collection Watercolour paper. It’s the first time I try this paper and my first impression is very positive. It takes the colour really well, it’s fantastic for dry brush effects like I used in the water, and apparently it lifts very well although I haven’t tried that yet.