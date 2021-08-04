Waiting for the boat

Posted: August 4, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

I’ve seen the massive limestone iconic Percé Rock in photos all my life, as have all Canadians, but it’s so much more spectacular in person. If you are approaching from the north, you come up over the top of a hill and suddenly there it is in all its glory, backlit in the morning sun. When I sketched it later in the day, I decided to include the people on the pier who were waiting for the boat that goes to Bonaventure Island. It might not seem like the monolith it is without something to give it scale.

The funny thing about painting a landscape feature as iconic as Percé Rock is that you have to get the shape right. Mine may not be as wide as it should be, but close enough. If it was any wider it would have gone off the page at the left. My favourite part of the scene is the tiny bit of sky and tiny slice of water that you can see through the hole in the rock.

I painted this on location, on a brand new pad of Hahnemuehle The Collection Watercolour paper. It’s the first time I try this paper and my first impression is very positive. It takes the colour really well, it’s fantastic for dry brush effects like I used in the water, and apparently it lifts very well although I haven’t tried that yet.

5 Comments on “Waiting for the boat”

  1. TonyU says:
    August 4, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    So good! And just for a moment I thought I recognised someone in the boat queue 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Northern Traveller says:
    August 4, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    That’s lovely Shari. And such an iconic spot.
    Happy vacation – you deserve it :).

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chris Rusk says:
    August 4, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    Hi Shari
    Happy vacation!

    This is a really nice view.

    I love how your water ‘sparkles’; how all of your people show scale (that rock’s size is awesome!); the contrasting strip of greenery at the top and the beautiful ocean view through the cave.

    What a feast!

    Many thanks😎

    Like

    Reply
  4. susie langley says:
    August 4, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Wow! I would love to see that rock in person! Good for you.. thanks for sharing. The wc paper sounds interesting.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s