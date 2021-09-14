Backlit house

Lately I’ve noticed lots of new outdoor seating areas in Montreal, created to accommodate more people being outside due to the pandemic. In downtown Montreal there are little enclosures in downtown neighbourhoods that have a single picnic table under a wooden roof and include signage to indicate that they are meant to be used by one family or group. I love that they are on busy corners where you might not normally think of having a picnic.

Closer to home, I noticed some new tables, giant planters and umbrellas on what used to be an empty lot at the corner of Cartier and Lakeshore in Pointe Claire Village. I’ve painted many times in that area but could never get a great view of this little tin roof house. Now that there are tables to spread out on, and umbrellas for shade, I have at least a dozen new angles and viewpoints to choose from at one of my favourite corners. I will try not to think about how close this spot is to an ice cream shop and instead focus on the fact that the best coffee in the village is across the street.

The challenge today was the backlight. The whole house was in shade but the tin roof was glaring white. I started my sketch by painting everything except the white in one wash (green for the trees and blue for almost everything else). I added details when that wash was dry. Sketched in an Etchr Perfect sketchbook, A4 size.