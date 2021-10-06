Tools in the studio

Tools in the studioPosted: October 6, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I was looking for something to draw for today’s Zoom chat with friends. To be more precise, I was looking for something easy to draw. I found these tools in my studio and plunked them down on my drawing table, under my desk lamp so I would get some cast shadows. Once I started to draw them though, I realized they were more complex than expected. Drawn with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen filled with Carbon Ink, in a Travelogue Watercolour Journal. Still one of the nicest combos I can find for ink drawings.
Beautiful!
I know what you mean…nice job. Fun project
Woo Hoo! Clever Inktober post with those tools!
Great drawing, and a great way to Zoom!
Thanks for the combo tip.
Lovely tool drawing!
