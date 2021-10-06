Tools in the studio

Posted: October 6, 2021

I was looking for something to draw for today’s Zoom chat with friends. To be more precise, I was looking for something easy to draw. I found these tools in my studio and plunked them down on my drawing table, under my desk lamp so I would get some cast shadows. Once I started to draw them though, I realized they were more complex than expected. Drawn with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen filled with Carbon Ink, in a Travelogue Watercolour Journal. Still one of the nicest combos I can find for ink drawings.

5 Comments on “Tools in the studio”

  1. Bernadette says:
    October 6, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    Beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Susan says:
    October 6, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    I know what you mean…nice job. Fun project

    Like

    Reply
  3. bettyohome says:
    October 6, 2021 at 8:44 pm

    Woo Hoo! Clever Inktober post with those tools!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    October 6, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Great drawing, and a great way to Zoom!
    Thanks for the combo tip.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    October 6, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    Lovely tool drawing!

    Like

    Reply

