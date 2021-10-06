Tools in the studio

I was looking for something to draw for today’s Zoom chat with friends. To be more precise, I was looking for something easy to draw. I found these tools in my studio and plunked them down on my drawing table, under my desk lamp so I would get some cast shadows. Once I started to draw them though, I realized they were more complex than expected. Drawn with a Platinum Carbon Desk pen filled with Carbon Ink, in a Travelogue Watercolour Journal. Still one of the nicest combos I can find for ink drawings.