Gladioli

When I bought these gladioli at the market last week, the flowers were all closed. So I waited. And waited. And then I waited a little too long. By the time I found some time to paint them, the flowers were shrivelled. But then I noticed that the colours in the papery, decaying flowers was so much more intense than the open blooms. I squished out some Quinacridone Coral on my palette and mixed that with some Carbazole Violet for the darks. Painted in direct watercolour with a Rosemary rigger brush on a sheet of Saunders Waterford paper.