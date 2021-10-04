GladioliPosted: October 4, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
When I bought these gladioli at the market last week, the flowers were all closed. So I waited. And waited. And then I waited a little too long. By the time I found some time to paint them, the flowers were shrivelled. But then I noticed that the colours in the papery, decaying flowers was so much more intense than the open blooms. I squished out some Quinacridone Coral on my palette and mixed that with some Carbazole Violet for the darks. Painted in direct watercolour with a Rosemary rigger brush on a sheet of Saunders Waterford paper.
Love the darkness! The background is a great balancing act.
Such beautiful reds, but I do love those shadow colors!!!
beautiful
Lovely, lovely, lovely! The color is magnificent.
Totally abandonly marvellous!
I love the abstract qualities of this piece.
Lots of passion in those reds!
What rich color!!! You are such an inspiration to all of us! I have some orange glads in the same condition right now. I should give it a try.
Lovely highlight and background…
