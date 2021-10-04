Gladioli

Posted: October 4, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

When I bought these gladioli at the market last week, the flowers were all closed. So I waited. And waited. And then I waited a little too long. By the time I found some time to paint them, the flowers were shrivelled. But then I noticed that the colours in the papery, decaying flowers was so much more intense than the open blooms. I squished out some Quinacridone Coral on my palette and mixed that with some Carbazole Violet for the darks. Painted in direct watercolour with a Rosemary rigger brush on a sheet of Saunders Waterford paper.

9 Comments on “Gladioli”

  1. Frank Bettendorf says:
    October 4, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Love the darkness! The background is a great balancing act.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Muriel Scott-Smithl says:
    October 4, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Sent from my iPad

    >

    Like

    Reply
  3. Becky Smith says:
    October 4, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Such beautiful reds, but I do love those shadow colors!!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. susie langley says:
    October 4, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    beautiful

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    October 4, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Lovely, lovely, lovely! The color is magnificent.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Vita Churchill says:
    October 4, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    Totally abandonly marvellous!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    October 4, 2021 at 10:49 pm

    I love the abstract qualities of this piece.
    Lots of passion in those reds!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Donna says:
    October 4, 2021 at 11:11 pm

    What rich color!!! You are such an inspiration to all of us! I have some orange glads in the same condition right now. I should give it a try.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sai Sundar S says:
    October 5, 2021 at 1:20 am

    Lovely highlight and background…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s