Right page, left page

I’ve often strolled by Marché L’Olivier in the Jean Talon Market. From the back entrance it seems like a dry goods store, with all the baskets and bags hanging outside. But as often happens when I’m out sketching, I never venture inside a place to see what’s beyond the door. If I had, I would have discovered that this is a Halal butcher and grocery store. I sketched this in Pitt Artist pen and watercolour, on the right hand side of my Handbook sketchbook.

Later in the day, I used the same pen to sketch Alice, this time on the lefthand page in my sketchbook. The nib on my Pitt pen was almost used up, which made it perfect for the subtle tones on her fur. Yesterday was the first day of #inktober2021. I’m never very consistent and have never completed a full month of ink drawings, but I do love watching what goes by on my Instagram feed. How about you? Will you be joining Inktober this year?