Market produce and people
This really is the week to sketch at Jean Talon Market. Tomatoes are winding down but peppers, pumpkins and apples are plentiful. It was hard to decide where to stand to get the best view but on a weekday morning were picnic tables were empty, which meant that I could have coffee AND sketch at the same time. Quite a luxury, and much appreciated, because that market is always so cold, especially on an overcast day.
I was sitting too close to the produce racks to add people in, but when I finished my colour sketch, I drew a few shoppers on the lefthand page of my book using some Neutral Tint that I just added to my travel palette. It came in handy both for the people and the darks behind the vegetables.
That’s lovely Shari – such great fall colours.
Puts me in mind of stuffed peppers & cauliflower soup.
In the olden days, my. mum used to find some good buys at that market. That would have been the 1950s. I’ll have to push myself to paint some of those people. Thanks for sharing your work and inspiring us.
The produce really pops off the racks! Love the darks. How do you get such great darks? Fresh paint, I know! Viridian and Alizarin Crimson and Carbazole violet?
This is great Shari! My grandfather was in the fruit and vegetable business, and as a toddler I would ride in the produce truck as he went around to the markets (me in the back eating cherries and grapes. To this day I love vegetables and fruits! I love your painting and especially because I am working on getting my “people” better. I realize that it just takes a few of the right strokes to make the gestures without being too picky.
Market paintings are always cheerful to me. Bright colors. I don’t know if I have the patience to paint all of that. Your painting is lovely.
Jean Talon Market was just a hop skip and a jump from where I grew up and we’d go there every other day to buy fruit and vegetables (this was back in the 60’s). I loved seeing your beautiful sketch today. Thanks for the memories.
