Market produce and people

This really is the week to sketch at Jean Talon Market. Tomatoes are winding down but peppers, pumpkins and apples are plentiful. It was hard to decide where to stand to get the best view but on a weekday morning were picnic tables were empty, which meant that I could have coffee AND sketch at the same time. Quite a luxury, and much appreciated, because that market is always so cold, especially on an overcast day.

I was sitting too close to the produce racks to add people in, but when I finished my colour sketch, I drew a few shoppers on the lefthand page of my book using some Neutral Tint that I just added to my travel palette. It came in handy both for the people and the darks behind the vegetables.