Hello autumn

Posted: September 27, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

The first signs of autumn in my neighbourhood are always this row of trees at the edge of the baseball diamond in my park. Instead of going red, they turn a soft yellow. I saw them this morning while walking the dog, and went back later with my easel to sketch them. It’s a fairly simple composition but I tried to make it interesting by really looking at each shape, and separating the yellow ones from the darker ones behind. Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle Collection Watercolour paper, 12″ x 9″.

  1. sara m craig says:
    September 27, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Oooh I see my friend – Mr Green Gold : ) Or Gold Green… ________________________________

  2. Soni says:
    September 27, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Shari

    you’re always the master of greens – grays – well, the whole spectrum – yummy painting

    Hahnemuhle responded to my quest for their Collection sample pack referral by you ; they wanted me to tell you – they seemed a bit surprised by so many of your followers but your infinite number of followers aren’t fazed at all 🤣

    I’m impatient so I’m already painting on the 10 sheet Collection block of rough and enjoying playing / learning with it

    thanks always – head scratches to Alice

    Soni

  3. Gerry Draper says:
    September 27, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    This is beautiful! I love the way you handled the shapes. Did you use pencil or pen first? Or was this direct watercolor?

  4. Prior... says:
    September 27, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Love that artsy sketch

  5. Denise says:
    September 27, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    You are certainly an artist for all seasons! Winter snow, spring crocus, summer boating, or mother nature’s quilt of warmth in the fall, you express them flawlessly.

  6. mcammeehan says:
    September 27, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    I always struggle with how to get the right yellows, it seems to be a tricky colour for me

