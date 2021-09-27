Hello autumn

The first signs of autumn in my neighbourhood are always this row of trees at the edge of the baseball diamond in my park. Instead of going red, they turn a soft yellow. I saw them this morning while walking the dog, and went back later with my easel to sketch them. It’s a fairly simple composition but I tried to make it interesting by really looking at each shape, and separating the yellow ones from the darker ones behind. Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle Collection Watercolour paper, 12″ x 9″.