Sorry zinnias

I managed to scrounge up a few sorry looking flowers in my garden so that I would have something to sketch today. The asters are just beginning to bloom but the zinnias, sadly, were not a success right from the start. Clearly, I did not read the nursery tags properly when I bought them because I was hoping for tall flowers for cutting, and ended up with short ones that got eaten by bugs. Oh well… These are the last few that were intact enough to cut.

I painted them in direct watercolour, meaning no pen or pencil drawing to start. Sometimes with flowers, the freshest way to go is just to put down the colour on white paper. I start with the blooms and then connect them with greenery, adding layers of negative painting as I go. Painted on a block of Hahnemuehle The Collection watercolour paper.