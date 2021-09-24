Sorry zinniasPosted: September 24, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
I managed to scrounge up a few sorry looking flowers in my garden so that I would have something to sketch today. The asters are just beginning to bloom but the zinnias, sadly, were not a success right from the start. Clearly, I did not read the nursery tags properly when I bought them because I was hoping for tall flowers for cutting, and ended up with short ones that got eaten by bugs. Oh well… These are the last few that were intact enough to cut.
I painted them in direct watercolour, meaning no pen or pencil drawing to start. Sometimes with flowers, the freshest way to go is just to put down the colour on white paper. I start with the blooms and then connect them with greenery, adding layers of negative painting as I go. Painted on a block of Hahnemuehle The Collection watercolour paper.
Great color!!! I have those sad looking zinnias also. The bugs had a good season. Thank you for one of the last hurrahs of summer.
Talk about making lemonade out of lemons!! I’m in awe of your watercolor bouquets. Just beautiful!
Sorry zinnias maybe, but lovely painting definitely!
Wow!!! You are so inspiring with every post! Here I think there is little left to paint in my garden and you create such a beautiful view of fall!!! Love your colors and your explanation of your approach. I am going to try just putting paint to paper. What colors did you use?
You’ve honored them quite well in their final days of glory. Beautiful painting!
Elegant and lively! And with so much character. Beautiful!
A more than marvelous painting!
Just absolutely stunning!
Not bad for sorry-ass zinnias!!!!
Painting is beautiful & fresh Shari.
M
Wow!
It sparkles!
I think they’re beautiful! Love orange and purple together. By the way, thanks so much for the tip Hahnemuhle on the paper! I received my sample today. Can’t wait to try it out.
Thanks again?
Margaret
Evil bugs! cannot tell it by your lovely painting however. Nice paper, isn’t it?
No matter the state of the flower or plant Shari can give it a beautiful brilliance.
Exquisite color!
Wow! You made something so beautiful out of those “sorry looking flowers.”
You still make ’em look great!
I think this is lovely. And thank you for mentioning the Hahnemuele free samples last week. I wrote then and got my samples immediately. I plan to use them in the next few days.
So beautiful. Our flowers are really gone. I am starting to like direct watercolor more and more. thanks to the painting a day month. But I also miss the drawing part so trying to do both.Never realized direct watercolor works so well with flowers. thanks.
