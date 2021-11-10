Something like a fountain pen

Recently a fellow sketcher wrote to me about a pen he thought I might like, so I ordered a few to try. He was right. I gave the pen a try last evening, and I like it a lot. The Pentel Fountain pen has a plastic nib which allows for thick or thin lines, depending on how you angle the pen, plus the ink is water-soluble, so it’s great for quick sketches that need a little tone, like my paint tubes. And the best thing is that the ink dries really black, not purplish like other pens I have used.

Something else to note from my sketcher friend: the ink washes out black but then does not wash out a second time so ideal if you want to add a wash of watercolour. I have not tried that yet but I will soon, and I’ll report back.

2 Comments on "Something like a fountain pen"

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Nice – I love how ‘realistically sketchy’ everything looks. Great shadows too! 🌞

  2. Emily Passman says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:22 am

    Thanks! Also, I recently tried the LAMY fountain pen, a recommendation from a student, and I love it! Will try this, too… The PITT-type pens are OUT for me… Love seeing your work. Emily

    >

