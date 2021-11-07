Dual-purpose dollar store drawing pen

Dual-purpose dollar store drawing penPosted: November 7, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
Isn’t it great when you feel you can accomplish a lot with just a little? My day started off with voting in the municipal election. The voter card said we should bring our own blue or black pen, to save on single-use pencils, so grabbed a dollar store black ballpoint pen. After voting, I decided to draw my favourite tree, with the same pen. I haven’t drawn much with a ballpoint pen, but it is SO great for building up dark areas and values very slowly. I loved using it. Smooth paper is ideal for pen work, so I drew on a block of Fabriano Hot Press paper, instead of my usual rougher textured sketchbooks.
This is the ninth year I draw this tree. If you know this maple from previous drawings of it, you may notice that this is the first time I try it in monochrome. That’s because my drawing inspiration today is France Van Stone, who you may know on Instagram as @wagonized. I’ve been following (and loving!) France’s work for a long time, and I had the chance to meet her for coffee yesterday in Montreal. We didn’t draw together because we ended up talking the whole time, but I decided to give my ballpoint pen a try today. If you don’t know France’s work, be sure to check it out, and have a look at her courses too!
This is really lovely Shari. So much beautiful fall light in the tree – I imagine the foliage to be yellow :). Don’t you love a “bargain” art supply? xx
LikeLike
Thanks Mary. You have a good picture in your head of the tree. It is very yellow right now. As for bargain art supplies, who doesn’t love those??
LikeLike
I love the hatching and built up tonal textures, particularly the shadowed areas around the cars and the foreground shadows. It has a wonderfully “graphic” feeling. I really enjoy using ballpoint pen for the same reason.
LikeLike
thanks Jeff! And I love your ballpoint pen figure drawings too.
LikeLike
Well done, for me, you captured the essence of the tree as truly living organism. As always appreciate the sharing of your creativity. Take care.
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Thanks so much Michel. I do feel that I know that tree. It’s an old friend.
LikeLike
Such energy! (tree’s branches ‘reaching out’) and drama (cars in the background, far enough away and dark – but ‘there’).
This drawing is really nice – I think ball point as a medium is highly underrated. Thanks for bringing it back to mind 🙂
LikeLike
Underrated for sure Chris. The pen is now going into my pencil case for daily outings. I have a feeling I may need to go back to Dollarama for more of these.
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter what you draw with, it’s always beautiful!!
LikeLike
Jeanne, thank you!
LikeLike
Fabulous, almost more expressive than in color!
LikeLike
Thanks Denise!
LikeLike
Puissant!
Merci!
LikeLike
Merci beaucoup!
LikeLike
I’m almost speechless at this beautiful sketch seemed to be done with such ease with minimal tools. I’m grateful for you sharing your daily artistic endeavors.
LikeLike
Thanks so much De!
LikeLike
Shari, you are the only person I know who can turn a trip to a voting station into a work of art! Fabulous
LikeLike
This drawing is a great example of hatching/cross hatching. I plan to share it with my grandson, who is a beginning sketcher.
LikeLike
Wow, I was hoping to see your favourite tree again this fall – great to see it in monochrome. Any art medium is valid and it’s good to see unexpected versions of repeated yearly sketches. I love looking back at your versions of that tree. This one is fabulous. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLike