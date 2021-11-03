The north side

When the thermometer goes down to 3°C, it’s car studio time for me. And I’ve come to realize that I am very comfortable painting from my car. I’ve been doing for so many years that I don’t really think about where anything goes anymore. Water container in the cup holder, palette on the passenger’s seat, sketchpad leaning on the steering wheel. Everything has its place.

In Pointe Claire Village, there’s a perfectly good parking spot with a no-parking sign ahead. That means I will have a clear view of the storefronts and the sidewalk, which is starting to buzz with shoppers, dog walkers and coffee drinkers. Some might find this view uninteresting, but I like the overlapping signs and shapes that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. The light is soft so I choose a limited palette of Cobalt Blue, Alizarin Crimson and Hansa Yellow, and try to include a bit of foliage, knowing that in a week or so the autumn colours will be gone.