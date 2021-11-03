The north side

The north sidePosted: November 3, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
When the thermometer goes down to 3°C, it’s car studio time for me. And I’ve come to realize that I am very comfortable painting from my car. I’ve been doing for so many years that I don’t really think about where anything goes anymore. Water container in the cup holder, palette on the passenger’s seat, sketchpad leaning on the steering wheel. Everything has its place.
In Pointe Claire Village, there’s a perfectly good parking spot with a no-parking sign ahead. That means I will have a clear view of the storefronts and the sidewalk, which is starting to buzz with shoppers, dog walkers and coffee drinkers. Some might find this view uninteresting, but I like the overlapping signs and shapes that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. The light is soft so I choose a limited palette of Cobalt Blue, Alizarin Crimson and Hansa Yellow, and try to include a bit of foliage, knowing that in a week or so the autumn colours will be gone.
I love this. It really captures the liveliness of a street scene, in this region, in this season. It conveys a lightness and optimism, which is what I think we are starting to feel now.
Just today I was thinking that I must get out and try sketching from my wee car before it gets too cold. We’ll see how that goes. Interesting that you now find the car set-up so comfortable.
Question: at what point do you choose to work with a limited palette and choose the colours. While drawing? Or as soon as you decide on the scene? Or… ?
Alison, thanks a lot. Such thoughtful comments to read.
Yes, there is certainly a sense of optimism that we haven’t felt in a long time. It is nice to feel surrounded by that when you go out, even though we are still masked and careful. As for you, you definitely need to do some car sketching in that little car. I suspect you might get a bit cold though.
Good question about the colour! Sometimes my palette is limited because I haven’t filled it before leaving the house, but I know that is not the answer you are looking for. More often it is the scene that tells me how to paint it, and often it is the choice of blue that sways the value. For example, today the light was very soft so instead of choosing Ultramarine, I chose Cobalt Blue, knowing that it would be give me softer greens and not very dark darks.
Thank YOU for the thoughtful and edifying response!
Great on site painting. I find it exciting that you include such variety, people, signs, umbrellas, buildings and produce stands. I’m impressed, always, by your compositions. With so much going on, how do you pick and choose? How do you decide what to eliminate? I suppose your years of experience just guide your hand. Tell me, when working in your car, what size paper do you use?
