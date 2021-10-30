Red dumpster

October 30, 2021

Alice and I walk by this spot every day. Sometimes Alice stops to sniff under the red dumpster, and she gets especially excited when there are squirrels hiding under there. I like the red dumpster for different reasons. It’s rusty. It’s a little bit wonky. And it’s a great focal point in front of the drab school facade, positioned as it is between all of those verticals. Sketched in my Etchr Perfect Sketchbook on a rainy day in late October.

