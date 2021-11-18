Between two palms

Posted: November 18, 2021 | Author:

Last time I was on Sanibel Island, there was no connection between the two palms in the yard. This time, I was delighted to find that there’s a hammock that joins them. Although I will probably never spend any time actually relaxing in it, I love it as a painting subject, and will likely tackle it from several different viewing angles during my stay here. For my first sketch, I probably didn’t pick the best angle to sketch it from (hidden behind the tree) but the sun was out and I sat in the shadiest spot I could find. Painted on a block of Hahnemuehle The Collection CP watercolour paper.

8 Comments on “Between two palms”

  1. angmacleod says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Oh that spot looks Devine!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. karim waked says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Excellent trompe l’œil !
    xx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  3. TonyU says:
    November 18, 2021 at 11:56 am

    Away? Again? Fallen out with the neighbours? Or maybe on the run? 😉

    Like

    Reply
  4. Chris Rusk says:
    November 18, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Lovely painting – I want to be there!

    Sadly, my very first thought was what a strong image you’ve created by placing an illustration over a photo! (Way too many years thinking this way for a living has made me realize today’s bias.)

    Back to more important things… the way you convey light, depth of field and of course, colour – wows me every time! Thanks again 🖖

    Like

    Reply
  5. Linda Murray says:
    November 18, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Wow! Shari!😁👏

    Like

    Reply
  6. Alison R. Hall says:
    November 18, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Love the mark-making and range of tones.
    Pleeeasse make time to relax and lie in the hammock, if only to look up through the palms for another perspective. And maybe a sketch? (If you can sketch in a car you can sketch in a hammock! 😉

    Like

    Reply

