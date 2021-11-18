Between two palms

Between two palmsPosted: November 18, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Last time I was on Sanibel Island, there was no connection between the two palms in the yard. This time, I was delighted to find that there’s a hammock that joins them. Although I will probably never spend any time actually relaxing in it, I love it as a painting subject, and will likely tackle it from several different viewing angles during my stay here. For my first sketch, I probably didn’t pick the best angle to sketch it from (hidden behind the tree) but the sun was out and I sat in the shadiest spot I could find. Painted on a block of Hahnemuehle The Collection CP watercolour paper.
Oh that spot looks Devine!!
It is!!
Excellent trompe l’œil !
xx
Unintentional but it worked!! Thanks Karim!
Away? Again? Fallen out with the neighbours? Or maybe on the run? 😉
Lovely painting – I want to be there!
Sadly, my very first thought was what a strong image you’ve created by placing an illustration over a photo! (Way too many years thinking this way for a living has made me realize today’s bias.)
Back to more important things… the way you convey light, depth of field and of course, colour – wows me every time! Thanks again 🖖
Wow! Shari!😁👏
Love the mark-making and range of tones.
Pleeeasse make time to relax and lie in the hammock, if only to look up through the palms for another perspective. And maybe a sketch? (If you can sketch in a car you can sketch in a hammock! 😉
