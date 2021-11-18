Between two palms

Last time I was on Sanibel Island, there was no connection between the two palms in the yard. This time, I was delighted to find that there’s a hammock that joins them. Although I will probably never spend any time actually relaxing in it, I love it as a painting subject, and will likely tackle it from several different viewing angles during my stay here. For my first sketch, I probably didn’t pick the best angle to sketch it from (hidden behind the tree) but the sun was out and I sat in the shadiest spot I could find. Painted on a block of Hahnemuehle The Collection CP watercolour paper.