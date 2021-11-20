Canal view

Canal viewPosted: November 20, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
The sky was turbulent over Sanibel Island today, but that always makes for a wonderful dark background against the terracotta-tiled roofs. These are often my favourite views to paint here, looking across the narrow canal at the houses and trees across the way. I often have company while I sketch. One year there was a little Blue Heron that spent some time on the dock next to me. I’ve also been in the company of dolphins darting in between the dock supports below me. And today I noticed a rounded shiny shape in the canal which turned out to be a manatee.
It’s a busy week in Sanibel. Today I spent a bit of time in Fort Myers doing a live radio interview with the very funny Ed Ryan of Beach Talk Radio. And tomorrow I’ll be doing a demo at 1 pm for the Fort Myers Beach Art Association. If you are in the area, stop in to say hi.
Your beautiful sketch captures the tropical feel. Welcome to Florida! If you come to the northeast coast, please contact me. Enjoy your time down there.
Totally gorgeous; very fresh. Love the rendition of the different types of tree foliage.
Would love to be there right now, such a pretty picture! Enjoy!
You’ve painted a wonderfully warm and inviting scene. Wish I could slip away, with my art supplies of course and settle nearby to paint. I can feel the warm so well depicted. Enjoy as long as you can. Winter awaits your return in Canada.
I am always enjoying your work Inviting your attention to my attempt Please visit. https://scientificcommunityone.wordpress.com/2021/11/21/cottage-in-wood/
Beautiful place, beautiful painting …. and now you’re a local celebrity too!
The greens are so lush…..and the sky is threatening…I can feel the humidity. Thanks for the warmth while I look at the frost on my car.
This is so beautiful!
This is really beautiful!
