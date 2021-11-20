Canal view

The sky was turbulent over Sanibel Island today, but that always makes for a wonderful dark background against the terracotta-tiled roofs. These are often my favourite views to paint here, looking across the narrow canal at the houses and trees across the way. I often have company while I sketch. One year there was a little Blue Heron that spent some time on the dock next to me. I’ve also been in the company of dolphins darting in between the dock supports below me. And today I noticed a rounded shiny shape in the canal which turned out to be a manatee.

It’s a busy week in Sanibel. Today I spent a bit of time in Fort Myers doing a live radio interview with the very funny Ed Ryan of Beach Talk Radio. And tomorrow I’ll be doing a demo at 1 pm for the Fort Myers Beach Art Association. If you are in the area, stop in to say hi.