The front yardPosted: November 23, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Even the most ordinary scene can become a subject to sketch if the sun hits it in the right away. A couple of dull grey pots in the front yard, hidden in the shade of the some trees, caught my eye when the sun lit them up. And since I had to stay close to home instead of getting out to sketch today, they were a perfect subject. Of course almost any vegetation is interesting here on Sanibel because it’s invariably different from what grows outdoors in Montreal.
With a closeup scene like this I try to limit myself to just a few colours, in this case Hansa Yellow, Cobalt, Ultramarine Blue, Burnt Sienna and of course a touch of Alizarin Crimson for the spiky foliage in the pot.
It’s gorgeous Shari in its simplicity. Uma
The shadows make this so interesting. Love the play of light!
I can feel the sun and warmth.
Every so often, one of your paintings has a beautiful abstract aspect to it. At the same time the subject is clear. I know I sound like a cheerleader but this one is amazing.
A ‘Shari special’ … and love how that complementary spiky red grabs the eye without being too showy.
Once again you have worked your magic!
