The front yard

Even the most ordinary scene can become a subject to sketch if the sun hits it in the right away. A couple of dull grey pots in the front yard, hidden in the shade of the some trees, caught my eye when the sun lit them up. And since I had to stay close to home instead of getting out to sketch today, they were a perfect subject. Of course almost any vegetation is interesting here on Sanibel because it’s invariably different from what grows outdoors in Montreal.

With a closeup scene like this I try to limit myself to just a few colours, in this case Hansa Yellow, Cobalt, Ultramarine Blue, Burnt Sienna and of course a touch of Alizarin Crimson for the spiky foliage in the pot.

  1. art4coz says:
    November 23, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    It’s gorgeous Shari in its simplicity. Uma

  2. Joan Tavolott says:
    November 23, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    The shadows make this so interesting. Love the play of light!

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    November 23, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    I can feel the sun and warmth.

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    November 24, 2021 at 2:23 am

    Every so often, one of your paintings has a beautiful abstract aspect to it. At the same time the subject is clear. I know I sound like a cheerleader but this one is amazing.

  5. TonyU says:
    November 24, 2021 at 5:03 am

    A ‘Shari special’ … and love how that complementary spiky red grabs the eye without being too showy.

  6. Denise says:
    November 24, 2021 at 7:52 am

    Once again you have worked your magic!

