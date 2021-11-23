The front yard

Even the most ordinary scene can become a subject to sketch if the sun hits it in the right away. A couple of dull grey pots in the front yard, hidden in the shade of the some trees, caught my eye when the sun lit them up. And since I had to stay close to home instead of getting out to sketch today, they were a perfect subject. Of course almost any vegetation is interesting here on Sanibel because it’s invariably different from what grows outdoors in Montreal.

With a closeup scene like this I try to limit myself to just a few colours, in this case Hansa Yellow, Cobalt, Ultramarine Blue, Burnt Sienna and of course a touch of Alizarin Crimson for the spiky foliage in the pot.