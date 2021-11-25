Late afternoon

From my low chair on the beach, the view I see is mostly sky, which suits me fine since it’s a great day for painting clouds. The beach is pretty crowded because it’s American Thanksgiving, so entire families are set up on the beach. From my spot I can eavesdrop on a long discussion about all the dishes that need to be prepared for the holiday meal — shrimp needs deveining, sweet potatoes need peeling and cans of cranberry sauce need opening. There are probably countless turkeys roasting in ovens as I sketch. If you are celebrating the holiday today, I hope it is a wonderful one with family and friends!

